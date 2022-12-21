Meet Annette, a Pet-Friendly Gooseneck Tiny House With Built-In Kennels and a Doggie Door

This custom gooseneck tiny house is both a human and dog paradise. It can not only accommodate a couple, but it also has enough room for two fur babies. This tiny home, which was nicknamed Annette, comes with some unique design elements that make it stand out: it has a doggie door and a stand-up loft with two dog kennels built into a queen-size bed platform.
Annette was designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes, a custom tiny home builder located in Dallas, Texas. The company has created over the years incredible mobile habitats – some are great for a weekend getaway, while others can function as permanent residences for growing families.
Annette is one of those tinies that was designed to accommodate a small family as well as two fur babies. Since the owner loved the Denali model from Timbercraft Tiny Homes, she contacted the team from Indigo to create something similar. The result is this custom gooseneck tiny home inspired by the Denali, which includes some unique pet-friendly elements.
The house measures 35 ft (10.6 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). Annette has a very interesting exterior. It features not one but two entryways, allowing owners to easily access every part of the house. It also has a fold-down deck, which helps to increase the overall living space. Next to one of the entrances, the team added a doggie door. They also placed an exterior storage closet towards the rear, which can be accessed from two sides of the dwelling.
The interior of this tiny gooseneck feels super spacious, and there’s plenty of headroom since the mobile dwelling is 13.5-ft-tall (4.1-meter-tall). The living room is a great spot to relax and socialize. It doesn’t come with a couch, but the owners definitely have enough room for one. They can also put a TV and a small coffee table there. Elsewhere, this area has a built-in bookcase and a desk that folds down to provide extra space.
Next to the living room is the kitchen, which features a breakfast bar that can seat two. It also has all the necessary appliances. That includes a microwave, a four-burner propane cooktop, an oven, and a large sink. There’s a range hood and a refrigerator as well. The kitchen does also include numerous cabinets and drawers for storage.
The bathroom is positioned next to the staircase that leads to the lofted bedroom. It’s a big bathroom that has everything you need. Inside, you’ll see several large cabinets, a beautiful vanity, and a standard flush toilet. And you cannot miss the generous shower decorated with river stones, which comes with a pop-up seat.
Upstairs is the master bedroom, which can be accessed by anyone under 6.4 ft (1.9 meters). The bedroom comes with a queen-size bed platform that has plenty of storage underneath. Moreover, it has two built-in dog kennels. Right next to the bedroom is what the team calls “a crawl-in storage loft.” It’s basically another room that can be used either for storing away the items that don’t have a place elsewhere or as a kids’ bedroom.
Peter and Christina from Indigo River Tiny Homes offered thorough walkthrough of Annette, showing everyone allvthe unique elements it includes. You can watch the clip down below to see what this pet-friendly gooseneck tiny house is all about.
