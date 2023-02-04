The Aspen Tiny Home Boasts a Full Bathroom and Kitchen While Also Being Off-Grid

Have you ever thought about how it would be to live in a tiny home? Perhaps somewhere in the middle of nature where you woudn't have to bother with anything besides the amazing views. Well, you clearly can do so, and it doesn’t involve you buying or building one.
Aspen is a tiny home located in Bayfield, Colorado, next to Vallecito Lake. It was the fourth house built by Korallus Tiny Homes, which is the owner’s company. It measures 24 ft (7.3 m) in length and 8 ft (2.4 m) in width and has everything a conventional house would have.
Alyssa and her husband designed this tiny home while having one thought in mind. And that was to make people feel at home and perhaps inspire them to adopt the tiny living lifestyle. It might not seem like a house with much space from the outside, but do not be fooled by the looks, as this lovely house has one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room. It can accommodate up to four people.
The exterior has a gorgeous lounge area with an umbrella, a table, and a few chairs on which you can spend some quality time with your friends. If the night gets colder, don’t worry, there is also a hexagonal wood-burning fire pit.
Both the exterior and the interior of this beautiful mobile home have been designed with wood accents. The combination of white walls with wooden elements allows it to truly blend in with the surrounding nature, while still giving the impression of much more open space inside. This design is also helped by the few skylights that were mounted all around the house, letting in just enough natural light. The outdoor walls are made completely out of recycled barn wood from the local land.
off-grid with movable solar panels that are not mounted on the roof but on the ground. This allows for better placement of the panels directly into the sun.
The kitchen is my favorite spot in this house. It has a farmhouse design with a vintage refrigerator, a stove range, a vent, and, of course, the magnificent farmhouse sink. The cabinets are white and have a butcher block countertops with epoxy sealing, which gives it a shiny and clean look.
On the other side of the kitchen, we find the dining area with a large live-edge pine countertop with four bar stools. There is more than enough space here for serving dinner for all your friends or doing your work.
The back of the tiny house is the place for the living room. It is very cramped with only a queen-size futon sofa, perhaps for accommodating the guests. Whoever ends up sleeping there will surely have a nice view of the night sky with the two skylights right above the couch.
The loft area can be accessed by taking the spiral staircase next to the laundry room. I am not truly a fan of spiral staircases myself, just because I am afraid of falling when going downstairs, but it does seem like a clever idea to save some space.
The loft bedroom is quite small and only fits a queen-size bed and nothing else. There is also not enough head space so you cannot walk straight. However, if these things are not a disadvantage for you, the small space in here makes it feel cozier. Just like in the living room, there are two smaller skylights above the bed.
This house comes with a full bathroom, which is truly necessary when you are in the middle of nowhere. It comes with a fully-tiled shower cabin, a teensy-weensy sink, and a composting toilet. Although it is small in size, it does offer everything you need from a bathroom.
If you are undecided about getting yourself a tiny home, this could be a good trial of how this lifestyle suits you. You can then buy a similar model from the same builder if it convinced you. It would cost you $90,000 (€83,119), but if you want it to be off-grid, it would end up costing about $100,000 (€92,355).
It was listed on Airbnb since June 2022, and you can currently rent it starting May 2023. There are different rental prices depending on the day and month that you are choosing, and you can even rent it for a full month.
