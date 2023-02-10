This All-American Luxury Yacht Is Starting a New Life After Two Decades

It may feel dwarfed by the monstrous superyachts that are trending today, but this 113-foot (25 meters) motor yacht has the dignified stature of a veteran. There’s a lot to learn (and to enjoy) from a vessel that’s been around for two decades. Hopefully, there are many more adventures ahead.
In places such as the infamous St Barth, where millionaire yacht owners like to celebrate the New Year, you would see opulent floating palaces from all over the world. Most of them were likely built at the most prestigious European shipyards that share the spotlight as the top global builders. But there’s a much greater chance of spotting all-American beauties somewhere in Florida or the Bahamas.
These are places where this twenty-year-old motor yacht feels right at home. It was built in the U.S. in 2003 and now goes by the name of Child’s Play. It probably changed its name quite a few times during such an extensive history – it’s hard to stay loyal to one pleasure craft, with so many temptations around. And this won’t probably be its last name either.
The American yacht was recently sold for a hefty sum, somewhere around $9 million. If it seems a lot, don’t be fooled by its venerable age. Child’s Play is ready to set off on its next adventure anytime, because it just got a refit last year. However, that didn’t completely erase the unique vintage charm that some might find overpowering.
This charm is particularly noticeable in the classic style of Child’s Play’s interiors. Created by Linda Street Design, it reminds us of the welcoming and peaceful atmosphere of a vacation house on the beach. Its elegant main salon is styled in calm, neutral tones, in perfect harmony with the large windows. The dining area is generous enough to welcome eight guests, who also have access to the bar and lounge area that are located in the same open-plan salon.
Of course, there had to be a jacuzzi, and you’d find it on the flybridge. There are plenty of beautiful areas on board for socializing and dining in the open air, with the sky lounge acting as the crown jewel. This is where Child Play’s guests can relax and enjoy unobstructed, 360-degree views.
Although not very big, this American yacht is still comfortable enough for up to ten guests, with a six-member crew attending to their needs. And if you’re curious about the old boat’s performance, it can still hit 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) powered by twin 800 HP Caterpillar engines.
Child’s Play remains one of the finest examples of American yacht building, coming from the popular Burger Boat brand. Founded by German immigrants in the 19th century, this builder has grown to become one of the most reputable yachting brands in the U.S.
