Burger 122 Motor Yacht Is the Perfect Companion to Explore the Open Waters

Since its founding in 1863, American yacht builder Burger Boat has designed and built a wide variety of yachts and commercial vessels. They are recognized for building custom yachts designed to offer customers the opportunity to truly relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of yachting.
Aiming to always raise the bar in quality and innovation, they work not only with in-house boat designers and engineers but also with highly-acclaimed international designers. Their latest collaboration is with Gregory C. Marshall, a Canadian naval architect and designer of luxury yachts. The fruit of their partnership is a new yacht concept called Burger 122.
Burger 122 is, as the name suggests, a 122-foot (37.26-meter) raised pilothouse motor yacht with an imposing and sleek appearance. Gregory C. Marshall’s expertise has been put to good use in coming up with the new concept’s naval architecture and exterior design.
Envisioned as a modern, strong vessel able to take owners on the adventure of exploring the open waters, Burger 122 is presented as a concept with a fully customizable interior design. It also boasts the quality customers have come to expect from Burger, perfectly blended with the specific style demanded by today’s adventurers.
The three-deck motor yacht features a maximum beam of 25 feet (7.75 meters) with a 6-foot draft (1.83 meters), so owners will also be able to comfortably cruise in shallow waters. Boasting a gross tonnage of approximately 297 GT, the vessel has quite spacious interiors - 2,751 square feet (136 square meters) of interior space, to be more precise.
The shipyard says it will offer accommodation to as many as ten guests. As mentioned, the interior configuration and design are fully customizable, but the main layout has four guest cabins on the lower deck, two doubles and a twin, all of them with ensuite bathrooms. A central foyer makes the connection between the staterooms, while a flight of stairs leads directly onto the main deck.
The owner’s full-beam suite will be located forward on the main deck, and it will also include a small study, his and her bathroom, and a walk-in wardrobe.
Burger 122 is also designed with plenty of scope for socialization. As such, the main deck will house a spacious saloon, complemented by a lounge area, a bar, and a dining space amidship. As for the galley, this functional area can be found behind the master suite.
The main deck aft features an alfresco dining table, and from here, guests can go down a flight of steps to reach the swim platform. A U-shaped seating area on the sundeck can be extended for dining, while a spacious open deck aft can be used for sunbathing.
No details regarding propulsion type or engines have been revealed just yet, but the company does mention that Burger 122 is designed to reach an estimated top speed of 24 knots (28 mph/ 44 kph), with a cruising speed of 21 knots (28 mph/39 kph).
