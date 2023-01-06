Princess Yachts' Y95 Boasts Plentiful of Exterior Space and a Calm and Neutral Interior

At the end of last year, British shipbuilder Princess Yachts added a new flybridge motor yacht to its Y Class range, namely the Y95, a model targeted at the company’s more conservative customer base.
The first unit of the Y95 series was delivered to its Asian owner in Plymouth in December, and the company has now revealed some images of the yacht’s interior design.
The 95.5-foot (29.1-meter) motor yacht’s exterior design is penned by award-winning naval architects at British studio Olesinski, while the interior design was handled by Italian design house Pininfarina.
The Princess Y95 is a raised pilothouse platform with an asymmetrical open flybridge and is built out of GRP. It features an efficient wave-piercing bow, and the company promises it will provide “class-leading seakeeping.”
It is powered by twin MAN V12 engines that endow it with a cruising speed of 23 knots (26.5 mph/42.5 kph) and a top speed of 25 knots (29 mph/46 kph).
It boasts 155 GT of interior volume, which is comparable to larger yachts in the shipyard’s portfolio. It offers accommodation for up to 10 guests across five stylish staterooms and generous crew quarters for four people.
The boat builder launched a more unconventional motor yacht called the X95 in September 2022, and the model received rave reviews. That is why the Y95 flagship is often compared to that iteration, with the new one being considered the more conservative option.
“The lower decks are pretty much the same between the two, but everything from the main deck upwards changes,” said Princess Yachts marketing director Simon Clare. “We’re a production boat builder but when we get to this size of boat, we can be flexible for clients.”
The most noticeable difference between them is the flybridge, with the Y95 model offering considerably more exterior space, including the helm station, a large dining area with seating for ten, an L-shaped sofa, a twin grill, and a bar. Princess Yachts offers customization options in this area, so prospective customers can add a spa pool if they so wish, without limiting the space for a tender or jet ski.
Designed with an emphasis on long-range cruising comfort, the Princess Y95 features best-in-class interior space with a calm and neutral atmosphere. The color palette that includes white, beige, and gray hues ensures a modern look, and the builder offers plenty of opportunity for customization. The hull one of Y95 has been finished with Alba Oak, but future owners can customize it with a choice of three additional timber finishes - Rovere Oak, Silver Oak, and Walnut.
The main deck features two seating areas on the port and starboard, a formal dining table, and a full-beam luxurious master stateroom with skylights. Four additional en-suite guest cabins can be found on Princess Y95's lower deck. Extensive customization is possible here as well, as one of the cabins can be transformed into a TV room or a small gym if the client requests it.
The 95.5-foot (29.1-meter) motor yacht’s exterior design is penned by award-winning naval architects at British studio Olesinski, while the interior design was handled by Italian design house Pininfarina.
The Princess Y95 is a raised pilothouse platform with an asymmetrical open flybridge and is built out of GRP. It features an efficient wave-piercing bow, and the company promises it will provide “class-leading seakeeping.”
It is powered by twin MAN V12 engines that endow it with a cruising speed of 23 knots (26.5 mph/42.5 kph) and a top speed of 25 knots (29 mph/46 kph).
It boasts 155 GT of interior volume, which is comparable to larger yachts in the shipyard’s portfolio. It offers accommodation for up to 10 guests across five stylish staterooms and generous crew quarters for four people.
The boat builder launched a more unconventional motor yacht called the X95 in September 2022, and the model received rave reviews. That is why the Y95 flagship is often compared to that iteration, with the new one being considered the more conservative option.
“The lower decks are pretty much the same between the two, but everything from the main deck upwards changes,” said Princess Yachts marketing director Simon Clare. “We’re a production boat builder but when we get to this size of boat, we can be flexible for clients.”
The most noticeable difference between them is the flybridge, with the Y95 model offering considerably more exterior space, including the helm station, a large dining area with seating for ten, an L-shaped sofa, a twin grill, and a bar. Princess Yachts offers customization options in this area, so prospective customers can add a spa pool if they so wish, without limiting the space for a tender or jet ski.
Designed with an emphasis on long-range cruising comfort, the Princess Y95 features best-in-class interior space with a calm and neutral atmosphere. The color palette that includes white, beige, and gray hues ensures a modern look, and the builder offers plenty of opportunity for customization. The hull one of Y95 has been finished with Alba Oak, but future owners can customize it with a choice of three additional timber finishes - Rovere Oak, Silver Oak, and Walnut.
The main deck features two seating areas on the port and starboard, a formal dining table, and a full-beam luxurious master stateroom with skylights. Four additional en-suite guest cabins can be found on Princess Y95's lower deck. Extensive customization is possible here as well, as one of the cabins can be transformed into a TV room or a small gym if the client requests it.