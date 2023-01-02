Yung Miami and More Join Diddy on $1 Million-a-Week Yacht for New Year’s Eve

St. Barts is the hottest spot for celebrities during wintertime at the end of the year. And celebrities gathered on Diddy’s $1 million-a-week yacht for the New Year’s Eve party, including his girlfriend, Yung Miami.
Billionaires, millionaires, and celebrities usually gather in St. Barts, a Caribbean Island, for the end of the year, as the high temperatures allow them to enjoy their lavish yachts.
Diddy was no different. For his extended holiday, he chartered the Victorious yacht, which comes with prices between $850,000-$892,500 plus expenses during summertime, when it's available in the Mediterranean, and from $950,000 to $1,000,000 plus expenses in the winter season in the Caribbean.
But he didn’t spend the end of the year alone by all means. He was joined by his family, including his twins Jessie James and D'Lila Star, Chance, Justin Dior, King, stepson Quincy, and his newborn daughter, Love Sean.
Besides his family, lots of celebrities gathered on his yacht for the New Year’s Eve party. Among those was obviously, his girlfriend, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee. Over the summer, he and Yung Miami spent time together in southern Europe, sailing on the Mediterranean on the Aalto yacht. This time, they moved to the Caribbeans, where they partied on Victorious or rented an ATV from Kymco, which seems to be the MXU 700 EX model.
But Yung Miami wasn’t the only famous name to come spend the end of the year on Diddy’s chartered yacht. They were joined by other famous rappers, including Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Fabolous, all having a fabulous time together.
And they had plenty of space on board the luxurious superyacht, thanks to its length of 278 ft 8 in (85 m), a draft of 15 ft 5 in (4.74 m), and a beam of 46 ft 6 in (14.21 m).
AK Yachts shipyard from Turkey built the massive vessel, which has an exterior design from Michael Leach and interiors by H2 Yacht Design. The vessel has enough space to accommodate up to 24 guests in 12 guest staterooms, which include a master suite, a VIP room, six doubles, plus four twins. There's also enough space for 28 crew members in 11 cabins, there to make sure the guests on board have everything they need.
The yacht comes with plenty of entertainment options, including a beach club of 2,153 sq ft (200 sq m), a jacuzzi, sunpad aft, a heated pool, a gym, massage room, cocktail lounge, and more. It also features a helipad and offers a number of water toys. Diddy's children, King and Chance, took advantage of the water toys as they took out at sea with a SeaDoo watercraft.
And the superyacht was more than enough for a successful, lavish New Year’s Eve party for Diddy, Yung Miami, his family, and his other famous friends.
