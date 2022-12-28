Diddy Spends the Holidays in St Barts, Private Jets and Yachts Involved

Diddy is one of the high-profile names to spend the holidays on the Caribbean Island of St. Barts. And his holiday included private jets and a yacht, obviously.
Music mogul Sean Combs, professionally known as P Diddy or Diddy, is a big fan of yachts and he didn’t miss an opportunity to hop on one for the holidays.
In this case, he opted for the Victorious yacht and sailed off to St. Barts, which is the place to be for the end of the year. The Caribbean Island usually welcomes a lot of high-profile names at the end of the year, all mooring their superyachts and hanging out and this year is no different.
Diddy seems to have spent the holidays on the yacht and proclaimed himself “Black Santa” as he shared several videos onboard the superyacht in a black robe and hat, talking about delivering gifts. But he didn’t get there by sleigh. Instead, he flew there in his matte black “Air Combs” jet.
The aircraft was a gift to himself a while ago and is estimated at around $60 million. He uses it often to fly all around the world. He opted for an ultra-long-range jet, a Gulfstream G550. The aircraft is powered by two Rolls-Royce BR 710-C4-11 engines, giving it a maximum cruising speed of 562 mph (904 kph) and a range of 6,776 nautical miles (7,798 miles or 12,549 km).
The Gulfstream G550 has enough space for 16 passengers and can offer sleeping places for six passengers during nighttime.
But the Gulfstream G550 was just the means to an end because the real party began on a yacht. Diddy chartered the Victorious for his holiday, which is owned by Turkish entrepreneur and car fanatic Vural AK. The superyacht is also available for charter, with prices between $850,000-$892,500 for summertime in the Mediterranean and from $950,000 to $1,000,000 plus expenses in the winter season in the Caribbean.
The massive yacht comes from AK Yachts shipyard in Turkey, with a design from Michael Leach and H2 Yacht Design in charge of the interiors. It has enough space for up to 12 guests in 11 guest staterooms comprising a master suite, a VIP, six double rooms, and four twins, plus 22 crew members across 11 cabins.
There are a lot of entertainment options on board, with a heated swimming pool, a large aft deck jacuzzi, an elegant cocktail lounge, a hammam, and more. There’s also a helipad and a large selection of water toys.
This past summer, Diddy had a lot of fun switching from one yacht to another, vacationing with his family and City Girls' Yung Miami on board the Aalto yacht or hanging out with other famous people on the Serenity yacht in Croatia. And now, Victorious seems to be exactly what he needs for a successful end of the year.
