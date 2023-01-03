Selena Gomez Starts the Year With a Yacht Trip Alongside Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

You know what they say, friends are the family you choose. And it looks like Selena Gomez has chosen Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham as her latest family, spending several holidays with them, including New Year’s Eve and a yacht trip.
Selena Gomez, 30, rang in the new year with her loved ones, which included Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and wife Nicola Peltz, 27, going on an exotic getaway to Mexico.
The Only Murder in the Buildings actress posted a series of pictures on January 2 that showed her fun trip with the couple, who got married in April 2022. The snaps included glam shots as Selena and Nicola got ready for NYE together, wearing matching sparkly dresses.
And since there is no better way to ring in the new year for the rich and famous than with a yacht, they also chartered one to enjoy the good weather with more friends in Los Cabos, Mexico. And Selena, similar to other high-profile names, seems to be a fan of yachts.
Selena shared more photos of her cuddling with Nicola and Brooklyn, writing in the caption, "Fine calls us a throuple," calling herself a "forever plus one" with a hashtag.
The famous friends chartered the vessel from SMA Yachts for their post-New Year's Eve fun. Although it's unclear which model they chose for their yacht trip, it looks like they went for one from Lagoon, a brand designed and produced in Bordeaux, France. SMA Yachts offers 12 Lagoon models.
Selena and co. seems to have gone for the Lagoon 46, which has an overall length of 45 ft 11 in (13.99 m), with a beam of 26 ft 10 in (7.96 m), and a draft of 4 ft 5 in (1.35 m). It has an exterior design by Patrick le Quément, with the interiors by Nauta Design. This means the vessel is spacious and luxurious, perfect for the beginning of the year.
The Lagoon 46 is available in two options, with three or four cabin versions, capable of accommodating up to twelve guests in 12 berths in bright and airy guest cabins. It’s unclear whether the party crew, which included Raquelle Stevens and Hunter Moreno, stayed the night on the vessel, but their fun trip included dancing, sunbathing, snacking on shrimp, and jumping into the sea for a swim.
Selena and Nicola have grown very close in recent months. Selena started hanging out with Nicola and Brooklyn after she invited them to a party at her house to celebrate her latest documentary. And New Year’s Eve wasn’t the only holiday Selena Gomez spent with the two of them, because she also attended Thanksgiving at their house in Miami, Florida, this past November. And it looks like they have a great time together and they have the pictures to prove it.
The Only Murder in the Buildings actress posted a series of pictures on January 2 that showed her fun trip with the couple, who got married in April 2022. The snaps included glam shots as Selena and Nicola got ready for NYE together, wearing matching sparkly dresses.
And since there is no better way to ring in the new year for the rich and famous than with a yacht, they also chartered one to enjoy the good weather with more friends in Los Cabos, Mexico. And Selena, similar to other high-profile names, seems to be a fan of yachts.
Selena shared more photos of her cuddling with Nicola and Brooklyn, writing in the caption, "Fine calls us a throuple," calling herself a "forever plus one" with a hashtag.
The famous friends chartered the vessel from SMA Yachts for their post-New Year's Eve fun. Although it's unclear which model they chose for their yacht trip, it looks like they went for one from Lagoon, a brand designed and produced in Bordeaux, France. SMA Yachts offers 12 Lagoon models.
Selena and co. seems to have gone for the Lagoon 46, which has an overall length of 45 ft 11 in (13.99 m), with a beam of 26 ft 10 in (7.96 m), and a draft of 4 ft 5 in (1.35 m). It has an exterior design by Patrick le Quément, with the interiors by Nauta Design. This means the vessel is spacious and luxurious, perfect for the beginning of the year.
The Lagoon 46 is available in two options, with three or four cabin versions, capable of accommodating up to twelve guests in 12 berths in bright and airy guest cabins. It’s unclear whether the party crew, which included Raquelle Stevens and Hunter Moreno, stayed the night on the vessel, but their fun trip included dancing, sunbathing, snacking on shrimp, and jumping into the sea for a swim.
Selena and Nicola have grown very close in recent months. Selena started hanging out with Nicola and Brooklyn after she invited them to a party at her house to celebrate her latest documentary. And New Year’s Eve wasn’t the only holiday Selena Gomez spent with the two of them, because she also attended Thanksgiving at their house in Miami, Florida, this past November. And it looks like they have a great time together and they have the pictures to prove it.