Renders of Wooden Boats' Luxury Tender Limo Blue Showcase Timeless Italian Design

As the shipbuilders are settling in the new year, concepts and renders start popping up. Today we’re going to take a look at Wooden Boats’ upcoming limousine tender.
We live in an era where humans have invented a lot of water toys, starting with flyboards and going all the way to one-man submarines. Nevertheless, yachts remain the king of our water-wandering creations. They can come in all shapes and sizes, with endless options for customization and price tags to match.
However, one thing that all yachts have in common is that they need a tender to match their extravagance and opulence. This is where Wooden Boats’ 27-foot (8.3m) Limo Blue, nicknamed 'dolce vita' (which means the 'sweet life') comes in.
That nickname is there for a reason, as Marco Arnaboldi, founder and designer of the Viareggio, explains, “With the Limo Blue, I thought of introducing a stylistic connotation in the deck and the topsides inspired by Fellini's 'Dolce Vita' and by the timeless design of the runabouts of the time.”
If you want to get an idea of what this tender will offer, you need to look no further than the name itself. The fact that it is called a limo has to do as much with the inspiration behind it as it does with its actual purpose.
This limousine tender draws on the limos of the automotive world, aiming to bring to mind the same feeling of exclusivity and uniqueness. The champagne bar, long sofas that can comfortably fit ten people, and overall vintage aesthetic evoke feelings of serene luxury and upscale socialization, specific to limos.
The exterior design is no different, following the same guidelines of old-school luxury. Rounded lines that slope toward the stern are meant to replicate the motorboats of old, truly showing the inspiration drawn from the movie with which it shares its nickname.
Even so, that does not mean it is outdated, as it features high levels of customizability and full carbon-composite construction. On top of that, a deep V hull and a Mercury 270 hp inboard motor will ensure that the limo tender is as fast as it is sea-worthy and comfortable.
It can reach a top speed of 35 knots, although that’s only theoretical. The more attainable speed is 30 knots (34mph/55kph), of which the Limo Blue is capable under full load. This swiftness comes as no surprise, considering the tender is just 8.7ft (2.65m) wide and has an estimated displacement of about 2.9t. A draught of 1.95ft (0.6m) and a range of 100 nautical miles (115 miles/185 kilometers) will allow the Limo Blue to take its guests where the 197ft (60-meter) superyachts on which it will be equipped cannot do so.
Overall, Limo Blue is a tender meant for people with an appreciation for vintage design and a taste for the finer things in life. This makes it all the more interesting to see how it will complement the yacht it will accompany when it gets launched in June 2023.
However, one thing that all yachts have in common is that they need a tender to match their extravagance and opulence. This is where Wooden Boats’ 27-foot (8.3m) Limo Blue, nicknamed 'dolce vita' (which means the 'sweet life') comes in.
That nickname is there for a reason, as Marco Arnaboldi, founder and designer of the Viareggio, explains, “With the Limo Blue, I thought of introducing a stylistic connotation in the deck and the topsides inspired by Fellini's 'Dolce Vita' and by the timeless design of the runabouts of the time.”
If you want to get an idea of what this tender will offer, you need to look no further than the name itself. The fact that it is called a limo has to do as much with the inspiration behind it as it does with its actual purpose.
This limousine tender draws on the limos of the automotive world, aiming to bring to mind the same feeling of exclusivity and uniqueness. The champagne bar, long sofas that can comfortably fit ten people, and overall vintage aesthetic evoke feelings of serene luxury and upscale socialization, specific to limos.
The exterior design is no different, following the same guidelines of old-school luxury. Rounded lines that slope toward the stern are meant to replicate the motorboats of old, truly showing the inspiration drawn from the movie with which it shares its nickname.
Even so, that does not mean it is outdated, as it features high levels of customizability and full carbon-composite construction. On top of that, a deep V hull and a Mercury 270 hp inboard motor will ensure that the limo tender is as fast as it is sea-worthy and comfortable.
It can reach a top speed of 35 knots, although that’s only theoretical. The more attainable speed is 30 knots (34mph/55kph), of which the Limo Blue is capable under full load. This swiftness comes as no surprise, considering the tender is just 8.7ft (2.65m) wide and has an estimated displacement of about 2.9t. A draught of 1.95ft (0.6m) and a range of 100 nautical miles (115 miles/185 kilometers) will allow the Limo Blue to take its guests where the 197ft (60-meter) superyachts on which it will be equipped cannot do so.
Overall, Limo Blue is a tender meant for people with an appreciation for vintage design and a taste for the finer things in life. This makes it all the more interesting to see how it will complement the yacht it will accompany when it gets launched in June 2023.