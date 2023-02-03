Hyundai Santa Cruz and Tucson Roof Moldings May Detach, 16k Vehicles Recalled

Closely related to the compact-sized Tucson, the Santa Cruz and its crossover-bodied sibling have been recalled over a design-related issue. The roof moldings in subject vehicles may detach as a result of insufficient retention between the roof flange and mounting clips. The remedy mounting clips are an improved design that maintains retention.
Manufactured by South Korea-based Keumgang, the suspect roof mounting clips feature no fewer than six product numbers. Owners of recalled vehicles can identify detaching roof moldings by means of wind noise from the roof area or visible lifting/misalignment of the moldings.
16,104 pickups and crossovers have been called back stateside. The list kicks off with 10,528 units of the Santa Cruz, produced for the 2022 and 2023 model years between June 8th, 2021 and August 10th, 2022. As for the Tucson, only the 2022 model is affected. Suspect vehicles were manufactured at the Hyundai assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama in the period between February 3rd, 2021 and September 25th, 2021. HMMA is also tasked with producing the Ford Maverick’s only direct competitor.
Both dealers and owners will be informed of this recall no later than April 1st. Redesigned mounting clips were fully implemented at HMMA on September 25th, 2021. Affected owners who incurred out-of-pocket expenses to obtain a remedy are - of course - eligible for reimbursement.
Advertised in the form of a sport adventure vehicle rather than a truck, the Santa Cruz was released in 2021 for the 2022 model year. It currently starts at $25,700 in the United States of America, which makes the Ford Maverick the more affordable of the two compact unibody pickup trucks.
Customers are presented with either a naturally-aspirated 2.5L or a single-turbo 2.5L engine. The free-breathing mill is connected to a torque-converter automatic, whereas the force-fed lump is rocking a dual-clutch transmission. Available with up to 281 horsepower, the Santa Cruz offers up to 1,753 pounds (795 kilograms) of payload. In terms of towing capacity, make that 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) as standard or 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) with the 2.5L turbo.
A nameplate that’s been around for quite a few years now, Tucson sells better than any other Hyundai in the United States of America. It finished 2022 with 175,307 deliveries under its belt, with second place taken by the Santa Fe (119,589 units) and third place by the Elantra (117,177 units).
It’s up there for plenty of good reasons. The $26,700 starting price, for example, makes the Tucson a wee bit more affordable than the Ford Escape. It also looks far better than Ford’s compact crossover, and customers are presented with a four-cylinder engine rather than a three-cylinder as standard. Even the SE base trim is nicely equipped, sporting an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cordless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, as well as a rear occupant alert system.
