Fifth-Gen 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Spied With Boxy Styling Looking Like a Smaller Palisade

The fourth-generation Santa Fe is about to turn five, and while most would agree that there’s still enough life left in it to stay on the competitive side of the mid-size crossover segment, Hyundai believes otherwise. As a result, they are currently reading its successor.
Having made its spy shot debut last fall, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe has returned to the scoop arena with another prototype that was spotted testing on the right side of the pond, close to the Arctic Circle. The camouflage remains as thick as before, hiding the fresh design, which has gone down the boxy styling, with lots of sharp lines all around. As a matter of fact, it kind of looks like a smaller version of the Palisade, sending some Land Rover Defender vibes from certain angles.
Likely sporting a slightly bigger footprint, the all-new Santa Fe is expected to feature a bit more space on the inside compared to its predecessor. The cabin has already opened up to the camera, revealing a more upscale configuration, with a curved display mounted on the dashboard that mixes the infotainment system and the digital dials in a single unit. New switch gear, bigger center console, different HVAC system, and fresh upholstery and trim will be included, alongside perhaps even more comfort, technology, and safety gear, with the most upscale features being reserved for the more expensive models.
We still have no idea what will power the 2024 Santa Fe, as the Korean company hasn’t been willing to reveal any secrets about it. Nonetheless, it will likely pack traditional powertrains fed by gasoline, which will be joined by a few electrified units. The current one is offered a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mill making 191 hp (194 ps/142 kW) and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque, and a 281 hp (285 ps/210 kW) and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) 2.5-liter turbo-four. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are also available, with the former pushing out 227 hp (230 ps/169 kW), and the latter enjoying 261 hp (265 ps/195 kW), and sporting a bigger battery pack, with a 13.8 kWh capacity.
As far as the underpinnings go, it has been reported that it will switch from the N3 Y6 to the N3 used by the Kia Sorento, and while that may seem logical, there is no official confirmation that it will actually do so. Mind you, such a move would open up more space in the cabin, and would also draw an even clearer line between it and the smaller Tucson. The unveiling date is unknown, but it is believed that Hyundai will officially drop the veils off the all-new Santa Fe sometime this year, before launching it in early 2024. Expect a small price bump over its predecessor when it makes its way to U.S. dealers.
