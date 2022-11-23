2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Launched With Competitive Pricing and Two Trim Levels

Hyundai has started accepting orders for the 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid in Australia. This is the brand’s first electrified high-rider on sale locally, and it is available in two grades, named the Elite and Highlander.
Pricing kicks off at AU$63,000 (equal to US$41,770) and AU$69,550 (US$46,115), respectively, making it more expensive than the equivalent versions of the gasoline- and diesel-powered Santa Fe. The V6 starts at AU$56,500 (US$37,460) for the Elite, and AU$63,050 (US$41,805) for the Highlander, and the oil burner at AU$60,000 (US$39,780), and AU$66,550 (US$44,125), respectively.
Both of them are well equipped, featuring a plethora of gear, including the 10.25-inch touchscreen display, smartphone connectivity, premium audio from Harman Kardon, with ten speakers, and Driver Talk, to name but some. Choosing the range-topper will also get you additional stuff, such as the heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, panoramic glass roof, head-up display, ambient lighting, and 19-inch aero wheels, among others.
Available with seating for six or seven, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid also features lots of safety systems, including the rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning with leading vehicle departure alert, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, forward collision-avoidance assist with junction turning, and smart cruise control with stop & go.
Power is supplied by the turbocharged 1.6-liter T-GDI Smartstream engine, which is backed up by a 44.2 kW (60 ps / 59 hp) electric motor, and a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery. It has a combined output of 169 kW (230 ps / 227 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque, directed to the all-wheel drive system via a newly-developed six-speed automatic transmission. The electrified 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe returns 6 l/100 km (39.2 mpg US) combined, and it has a braked towing capacity of 1,650 kg (3,638 lbs), and 750 kg (1,653 lbs) unbraked.
