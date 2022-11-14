High-Priced Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Sold Out Faster Than Anyone Thought

EV

Sure, now the Brexited island does have some particularities when it comes to the automotive industry. But that does not mean we cannot use it as a good indicator of what is going on with the collectible Ioniq 6. In just a few words, it is a hefty-priced ‘Electrified Streamliner,’ starting at £54,995 (that’s $64,836 at the current exchange rates).Alas, that does not seem to have stopped the high demand in Europe, with Hyundai officially revealing the 2,500-unit Ioniq 6 First Edition “sold out within less than 24 hours.” That might be quite a bit faster than anyone thought, based on the rather quirky design and the high MSRP. Anyway, there is still some additional time to gauge your interest in the normal Ioniq 6, which is set to officially arrive on the Old Continent at the end of the year ahead of “hitting the roads in spring of 2023.”The pre-sales of the Hyundai Ioni6 First Edition did not even cover the entire continent, actually, as the South Korean automaker only opened the order books in Hyundai’s “key EV markets – Germany, the UK, France, Norway, and the Netherlands.” This second model in Hyundai’s-exclusive Ioniq sub-brand did garner a lot of attention from audiences and critics alike. Although not always for the right reasons, if you want our two cents on the matter.As for the pricey Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition, the special series is fully equipped with goodies such as all-wheel drive () and a long-range 77.4-battery, plus “a range of exclusive exterior and interior design elements.” Those include stuff like 20-inch matte black wheels, black aluminum ‘H’ badges, leather, and Grey Tartan fabric seats, plus some signature floor mats.