The Hyundai IONIQ 2 Is a Mash-Up of the IONIQ 6 and the Volkswagen Beetle

Hyundai has plans to present a B-segment electric car to sell in Europe for around €20,000 ($20,391 at the current exchange rate). The IONIQ 2 (or whatever Hyundai decides to call it) should be roomy and capable, but what if it was a mash-up of the Volkswagen Beetle and the IONIQ 6? As crazy as the idea sounds, that’s precisely what Theottle offered us with his last work.

7 photos