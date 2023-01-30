Kevin Bacon Starts New Trend for Dad Cars With the Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai is going all in the electric vibe with the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6. This includes a new campaign that promotes the EV, featuring Footloose actor Kevin Bacon, who uses the Ioniq 6 as a new “cool dad” car.
It’s a family business for Kevin Bacon, 64, and his daughter, Sosie, 30, who scored the roles of father and daughter in Hyundai’s latest campaign. The slightly over-one-minute commercial is meant to show Kevin as an old-school dad trying to go along with the trends, which include EVs. Especially because they “rhyme with Kev.”
The ad, which aired during Football's Conference Championship Games on January 29, is part of the South Korean brand's initiative "It's Time to Go Electric."
This one is called "Your Dad Is Going Electric," which seems to have come as a "shock" (a dad joke Kevin surely intended) to his daughter. Sosie jokes that "the guy who's eternally locked out of his email is going EV." This suggests that even "older" and less technologically advanced people could make the leap to electric vehicles. The campaign also includes a 30-second version called 'Grandkids,' where Kevin talks about the impact of EVs on "any generation."
In typical dad style, Kevin boasts about his EV to strangers, especially about charging times and driving range, while his exasperated daughter is waiting for him inside a coffee house.
There are some things to love about the range and charging time of the Hyundai Ioniq 6, though. According to the South Korean brand, the EV can go from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes when using a 350kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger.
As for its range, the Ioniq 6 SE RWD can go as far as 361 mi (581 km) before needing to be charged again, with the Ioniq 6 Limited AWD being capable of driving for up to 270 mi (435 km).
Introduced in 2022, the Ioniq 6 comes with a single rear-mounted electric motor for the standard-range version, rated at 148 horsepower (150 ps) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. Meanwhile, the dual-motor EV goes all the way up to 320 horsepower (324 ps) and 446 lb-ft (605 Nm) of torque.
“If you are someone on the fence of going electric, we hope this campaign starring Kevin and Sosie Bacon will show how early adopters, at any stage in their life, can easily make the switch," Angela Zepeda, CMO of Hyundai Motor America shares.
The ad will come in 30- and 60-second versions, under the direction of Oscar-nominated film and TV commercial directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon.
During an episode of Jay Leno's Garage back in 2021, the actor tried out a 2021 Ford Bronco. And he even revealed that he got himself a 1969 Bronco during the pandemic. But even then, he admitted to driving "dad cars" and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 seems to feature the profile pretty well.
During an episode of Jay Leno's Garage back in 2021, the actor tried out a 2021 Ford Bronco. And he even revealed that he got himself a 1969 Bronco during the pandemic. But even then, he admitted to driving "dad cars" and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 seems to feature the profile pretty well.