2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Joins Lucid Air as the Most Efficient Vehicle in the U.S.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 has completed final EPA testing, with the SE Long Range RWD trim receiving an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles. Its 140 MPGe fuel efficiency puts it at the top of the pack in the U.S. market, next to Lucid Air Pure.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 doesn’t strike as the most handsome electric vehicle out there, but it sure is one of the most efficient. The same reason behind its peculiar shape is what’s making it use so little battery: the state-of-the-art aerodynamics. Thanks to a 0.22 drag coefficient, the Ioniq 6 is among the most efficient vehicles in the U.S. Now that EPA has completed the tests, we found that the most efficient Ioniq 6 is the SE Long Range RWD trim, with an EPA estimate of 140 MPGe. Only the Lucid Air Pure AWD and Lucid Air Touring AWD have a similar fuel economy rating.
The same Ioniq 6 version boasts a 361-mile (581 km) EPA-estimated range, which is more than Hyundai expected. Last November, Hyundai got its European WLPT certification, with an estimated range of 614 kilometers, which converts to 382 miles on a full charge. The WLTP cycle is notoriously optimistic, which makes its figures almost impossible to achieve in real-world traffic. On the other hand, the EPA estimates are more in line with what people expect while driving a car. This is why Hyundai targeted an EPA range estimate of 340 miles (547 km).
As EPA figures show, other versions of the Ioniq 6 are less efficient. The same Long Range version, but in AWD configuration, has a 316-mile EPA rating, with 121 MPGe combined. It all goes downhill from here, as the standard-battery trims are losing in range and efficiency. The SEL and Limited trims in RWD guise get 305 miles (509 km) and 117 MPGe, while the AWD versions must contend with 270 miles (435 km) and 103 MPGe. Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America, explained how Hyundai achieved such impressive figures.
“Instead of just adding a larger battery to increase the range, we chose to optimize IONIQ 6’s aerodynamic performance and its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) for efficiency to produce these long driving ranges,” said Boyle.
The 0.22 drag coefficient was instrumental to Ioniq 6’s impressive efficiency, but what went into honing aerodynamics is even more impressive. Hyundai fitted the Ioniq 6 with active air flaps, wheel gap reducers, and an elliptical wing-inspired spoiler to have smooth airflow around the car’s body. The electric sedan also features flow separation traps on both sides of the rear bumper and a full underbody cover to improve aerodynamics.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 is available in Long Range versions featuring a 77.4-kWh battery, while the standard range trims get a 53-kW pack. Designed to support both 400- and 800-volt charging infrastructures, the Ioniq 6 can recoup 65 miles (105 kilometers) with only five minutes of charging at a 350-kW charger. The RWD versions rely on a 225-horsepower motor, whereas the dual-motor AWD versions have 320 horsepower on tap.
