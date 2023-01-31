Philadelphia Eagles Player Is Ready to Slay With His 1973 Chevrolet Caprice Donk

Athletes are known for their passion for cars, be they modern, classic, or modified. And while any modern supercar gives quite a thrill, nothing turns heads like a vintage car.
And Darius Slay knows that and used it to his advantage ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ final against the San Francisco 49ers. Because the cornerback athlete rode there in his custom donk, a Chevrolet Caprice.
There is a new wave of athletes going for vintage cars, and Darius Slay is among them. Be they in the NBA, NFL, or MLB, vintage cars show that the owner really has style when it comes to their fleet. In a sea of Lamborghini Uruses and Rolls-Royce Cullinans, pulling up in a classic ride is even more likely to attract the right kind of attention.
Over the weekend, Darius Slay pulled up at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium for the final game in the NFL Conference Championships in a car to remember: a custom Chevy Impala. The professional cornerback caught the attention of the official NFL account, which shared a glimpse of him and his ride.
The model in question seems to be a Chevy Caprice convertible from 1973 with a lot of upgrades. Like any respectable donk car, the 1973 Chevrolet Caprice convertible packs a new grille. In the same gold shade as its massive aftermarket wheels, the mesh grille is custom and seems to be from Forgiato. Besides aftermarket wheels, the brand also makes custom grilles for a vintage ride like the one in question.
Chevrolet introduced the Caprice in 1965 for the 1966 model year, and the model quickly became one of the most popular rides in the 1960s and early 1970s. The one Slay owns comes from the second generation, available between 1971 and 1976, which is also the most popular option for donks. Following the updates, it received a new front bumper that is not sporting the regular V-shaped style and new taillights. Among its changes, the Caprice also got a new paint job.
The 32-year-old professional player didn't go for a flashy exterior like most donks owners, but chose a fully white-creamy one instead, all the way to the soft top. Meanwhile, there is beige leather on board the convertible. There's no indication which engine is powering this Caprice.
Darius Slay seems to have collaborated with custom auto shop Car Effex for the project, which also re-shared the picture from the NFL account. Although the account hasn’t shared a breakdown on the changes the Caprice underwent, the two have previously collaborated on Slay’s blacked-out 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith. The luxury coupe received a new Satin Black wrap, combined with 24-inch Forgiato wheels, and privacy window tint, which you can see attached below.
Darius Slay isn’t the only athlete who flaunted vintage cars lately. One of the old-school aficionados is NBA star Devin Booker, who inspired his fellow basketball players to jump on the classic cars wagon. The list includes Slay's Kristaps Porzingis with his classic Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his first-generation Chevrolet Camaro. And we have to admit, we're there for this trend.
There is a new wave of athletes going for vintage cars, and Darius Slay is among them. Be they in the NBA, NFL, or MLB, vintage cars show that the owner really has style when it comes to their fleet. In a sea of Lamborghini Uruses and Rolls-Royce Cullinans, pulling up in a classic ride is even more likely to attract the right kind of attention.
Over the weekend, Darius Slay pulled up at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium for the final game in the NFL Conference Championships in a car to remember: a custom Chevy Impala. The professional cornerback caught the attention of the official NFL account, which shared a glimpse of him and his ride.
The model in question seems to be a Chevy Caprice convertible from 1973 with a lot of upgrades. Like any respectable donk car, the 1973 Chevrolet Caprice convertible packs a new grille. In the same gold shade as its massive aftermarket wheels, the mesh grille is custom and seems to be from Forgiato. Besides aftermarket wheels, the brand also makes custom grilles for a vintage ride like the one in question.
Chevrolet introduced the Caprice in 1965 for the 1966 model year, and the model quickly became one of the most popular rides in the 1960s and early 1970s. The one Slay owns comes from the second generation, available between 1971 and 1976, which is also the most popular option for donks. Following the updates, it received a new front bumper that is not sporting the regular V-shaped style and new taillights. Among its changes, the Caprice also got a new paint job.
The 32-year-old professional player didn't go for a flashy exterior like most donks owners, but chose a fully white-creamy one instead, all the way to the soft top. Meanwhile, there is beige leather on board the convertible. There's no indication which engine is powering this Caprice.
Darius Slay seems to have collaborated with custom auto shop Car Effex for the project, which also re-shared the picture from the NFL account. Although the account hasn’t shared a breakdown on the changes the Caprice underwent, the two have previously collaborated on Slay’s blacked-out 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith. The luxury coupe received a new Satin Black wrap, combined with 24-inch Forgiato wheels, and privacy window tint, which you can see attached below.
Darius Slay isn’t the only athlete who flaunted vintage cars lately. One of the old-school aficionados is NBA star Devin Booker, who inspired his fellow basketball players to jump on the classic cars wagon. The list includes Slay's Kristaps Porzingis with his classic Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his first-generation Chevrolet Camaro. And we have to admit, we're there for this trend.
Slay and his ride. ????— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023
????: #SFvsPHI -- 3pm ET on FOX
????: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1d2GdPp42f