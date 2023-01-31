BMW Adds New Color to 5 Series Range, Borrowed From the 4 Series (and Alpina)

Thinking about buying a brand-new BMW 5 Series? Well, if you are after one of these sensible and very versatile sedans, then there is a good piece of news we have to share – a new color recently became available. Fortunately, it’s not another black or gray tint or tone.
BMW is arguably one of the world’s sought-after automakers. Its cars come in various shapes and sizes, with powertrains that can suit almost everyone’s motoring needs. The interior quality plus the technology available onboard are also on the menu. Apart from a pickup truck and a van, the German carmaker really does it all, and, from the looks of the sales result, does it very well.
There are not that many bad things that can be said about BMW, which is a rarity in this day and age. The brand even strives to turn its entire operation into a sustainable one through various measures like replacing its entire thermoplastics components with recycled materials, creating efficient powertrains for its electric vehicle lineup, and changing logistics packaging with reusable materials.
So, how can you improve an already updated four-door premium sedan that can meet almost any wish you may have? With a new optional color! The seventh generation of the 5 Series can now be ordered in a metallic exterior finish called Arctic Race Blue. This new color joins Phytonic Blue and Tanzanite Blue II as alternatives to more restrained options like Sophisto Grey or Carbon Black. It's trying to reflect the color of the polar sky while also encompassing the concept of being cold on a cloudless day.
True BMW fans might unconsciously associate this new blue with one that debuted on the 8 Series. But Barcelona Blue is a shade because it contains black pigment, while the Arctic Race Blue is a tone thanks to grey inserts. Of course, things are a little bit more complicated than that, but we’ll leave it to paint specialists to dissect every spec of color.
It's also different from the Blue Ridge Mountain greenish blue paint that debuted with the pre-facelift 3 Series.
Arctic Race Blue first appeared on the current-generation 4 Series (G22, G23, and G26). For those who have not seen one in real life, it might be useful to know that as other optional BMW colors do, this one also allows sunlight to point out the car’s proportions. On a sunny day, it may look like a bright but light blue. When clouds rule the sky, the vehicle might even end up looking almost grayish.
If you’re after a strong blue for your vehicle, then maybe you should consider the other paint finishes available.
Arctic Race Blue was most likely added to BMW’s color roster for the North American and European markets after the Alpina B5 GT was introduced in sedan and wagon forms. The Alpina fits between the M5 Competition and M5 CS and can be ordered with the new blue optional color.
But if you don’t want to pay more for a V8-powered sedan, then you might like to know that Arctic Race Blue is also available for other versions of the 5 Series. We verified this by speccing a 520i M Sport with the Extended Shadowline option (included in the M Sport Pro Pack) in the UK and a 540i xDrive Sport without the blacked-out bits and pieces in the U.S. You can admire both in the photo gallery.
Finally, this new paint job will set you back £900 in the UK, $650 in the U.S., and around €1,100 in other European markets. In Canada, it’s a no-cost option.
