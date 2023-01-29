BMW Recalls iX and i4 to Fix Pedestrian Warning Sound System Malfunction

On December 14th last year, when everyone was looking forward to having a jolly good time with their loved ones on Christmas, the peeps at BMW discovered an issue during a routine quality check. More specifically, a factory worker noticed that a 2023 model year iX electric sport utility vehicle failed to generate pedestrian warning sounds. The worker also noticed that the concern occurred sporadically.
These symptoms alone were enough to initiate an engineering review, which included tests and analyses of vehicles containing various option packages. BMW discovered that some vehicles experienced the condition mentioned earlier, while others were just fine. At that time, it wasn’t clear which configurations were affected. BMW further performed a review of regulatory requirements. Come January 18th, the Munich-based automaker determined that affected vehicles don’t conform to a safety standard.
The Bavarian automaker didn’t receive any reports potentially related to this problem, yet a recall was necessary due to the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 141 section 5. Affected vehicles will receive revised external artificial sound generator software.
Owners can expect to find BMW-labeled envelopes in their mailboxes no later than March 17th as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 3,431 vehicles, split between 1,443 units of the iX xDrive50 and 1,988 units of the i4 eDrive40, are called back. All of them were produced for 2022 through the 2023 model year.
The all-wheel-driven iX’s build dates range from January 13th, 2022 to December 21st, 2022. As for the rear-driven i4’s build dates, make that November to December of last year.
As you might have already heard by now, the performance-oriented i4 M50 is BMW M’s best-selling nameplate of 2022. The i4 eDrive40 that BMW recalled slots just below it, and as expected of an electric vehicle twinned with the 4 Series, it is rear-wheel drive instead of front-wheel drive.
Codenamed G26, the five-door liftback currently starts at $52,000 for the entry-level eDrive35. The recalled variant costs a wee bit more ($57,100) because it’s more powerful and thanks to a slightly better driving range. As for the range-topping M50, make that $68,700 for 536 horsepower and up to 271 miles (436 kilometers) of EPA-rated range.
The more spacious and somewhat polarizing iX comes exclusively with two electric motors across the board. The xDrive50 opens the list with a sticker price of $84,100 at press time. $108,900 gets you the M60 high-performance sibling, which needs 3.6 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph).
For most people, especially those who don’t plan to abuse the tires every single time the traffic lights go green, the 4.4-second xDrive50 is more than adequate for daily driving. BMW quotes 516 horsepower on full song for this variant, as well as up to 324 miles (521 kilometers) of driving range.
