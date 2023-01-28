BMW M Hybrid V8 Debuts at Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona

If you are an enthusiast of either motorsport or a rather famous German automaker with a huge fanbase called BMW, this is a great time to pay attention. The brand has recently announced the debut of the BMW M Hybrid V8.
The much-anticipated racecar will take part in its maiden race at the 24 Hours of Daytona in the GTP class of IMSA (The International Motor Sports Association). This will happen on January 28 through to January 29 and marks BMW’s return to the stage of international prototype racing.
This is kind of a big deal, as the automaker’s last victory with a prototype happened all the way back in 1999. During that season, the V12 LMR managed to score two major victories, one at the 24 hours of LeMans and the other at the 12 Hours of Sebring.
This year, BMW probably plans to achieve an even better result with the M Hybrid V8. And a partnership with renowned Italian race car specialist Dallara is likely to help them to an outstanding season.
If they manage to do so, it won’t come as a surprise, as the brand has a long history of taking part in motorsport. From the World Touring Car Championship to DTM, endurance racing, and even Formula 1, BMW has been successfully involved in racing for quite a while.
Moving on to the car itself, the M Hybrid V8 is not only a staggering engineering achievement but also a very good-looking one. Despite the car’s overall shape having to be molded by functionality, BMW came up with a great livery to complement it. The bold, fractal design does a superb job of encompassing the future-facing focus of motorsport.
As far as the engineering aspect of this prototype is concerned, a contract signed between BMW and Dallara saw the Italian company assemble a team of engineers dedicated to this LMDh project. During the course of this partnership, the car went through two phases of reconstruction to meet the stringent regulations of the LMDh hybrid drive system.
The result of this work speaks for itself, with the 4-liter hybrid 90-degree V8 power unit producing 640 hp / 650 ps (keep in mind this is regulated) and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. With high-pressure direct injection, a dry-sump oil system, and a red line at 8,200 rpm, the P66/3 engine is definitely a unit capable of taking this car to success.
But, as Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH says, "The BMW M Hybrid V8 is more than just a race car, it is paving the way for an electric future for BMW M, by emphatically demonstrating how dynamic and emotionally electrified M Power can be."
Considering how the car looks on paper, we’re eager to see what BMW is able to achieve in 2023. This is the dawn of a new era for the company, one where it can prove yet again what the BMW M badge means.
.@Rolex24Hours is back! Don’t miss the racing debut of the all-new BMW M Hybrid V8 in the GTP class of the @IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship @DAYTONA this weekend. pic.twitter.com/MttBf47QsI— BMW USA (@BMWUSA) January 27, 2023