New B5 GT Is the Most Powerful Alpina Car Ever and a BMW M5 Beater

More on this:

1 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe "Nicole" Special Edition Is Exclusive to Japan, Four Units Available

2 Alpina B7 Allegedly Discontinued, No Successor Planned, This Was the Last One

3 The 2023 BMW Alpina XB7: More Powerful, More Luxurious, but Is It More Good-Looking?

4 2018 BMW M5 vs. Alpina B5: a Comparison for the Super-Rich

5 Alpina Will Be Making 100 Edition 50 Special Models to Celebrate 50 Years of Activity