New B5 GT Is the Most Powerful Alpina Car Ever and a BMW M5 Beater

Alpina is sending off the current BMW 5 Series with a limited edition model dubbed the B5 GT, which features the brand’s most powerful drivetrain ever. And if there was any doubt about it, the regular BMW M5 should be afraid of it, as the new Alpina car has more power and a higher top speed.
Slotting between the BMW M5 and the M5 CS in terms of power, the new Alpina B5 GT rocks a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine that was massaged with flow-optimized air intake ducts, air intake silencers, and new software. As a result, it now produces 634 ps (625 hp/466 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it needs just 3.4 seconds for the Sedan and 3.6 seconds for the Touring, and top speed is rated at 330 and over 322 kph (205-200 mph) respectively.
Besides upgrading the engine, Alpina has also taken care of other aspects. For one, the wagon variant is said to feature a slightly reduced ground clearance over the stock 5er on which it builds, as well as what Alpina describes as “optimized support on the rear axle.” The stopping power is provided by the high-performance Brembo brakes, with 395 mm (15.6 in) drilled discs at the front and 398 mm (15.7 in) at the rear. Elsewhere, the new B5 GT is more or less pretty much the same car as the regular B5, in terms of the underpinnings anyway, because it does sport other upgrades.
Still, you will have to be a connoisseur to tell it apart from the normal B5, unless you spot the dedicated logo at the rear, or the special lettering on the 20-inch forged alloys finished in Marron Volciano. That’s because it still gets the same sporty body kit, with new front and rear bumpers, chin spoiler, discreet canards, splitter, special quad exhaust tips, side skirts, and diffuser. The color palette comprises the usual Alpina Green and Alpina Blue, and customers can also order theirs in Arctic Race Blue, Daytona Violet, Imola Red, Chalk, Verde British Racing, and Petrol Mica, albeit as an option.
On the inside, you are looking at black Dakota leather, mixed with black Alcantara, and a touch of blue. The Alpina lettering is still on deck, and the steering wheel was wrapped in Lavalina leather, stitched together with Marron Volciano string. The walnut nature anthracite trim is exclusive to the new B5 GT, just like the aluminum paddle shifters finished in Marron Volciano, and the dedicated plate on the center console, with a second one added under the hood, both of them revealing the build number.
Production of the Alpina B5 GT is capped at 250 units worldwide, and deliveries are expected to kick off in July this year. Pricing in Germany starts at €145,500 (equaling to $158,297) for the Sedan and €148,500 ($161,561) for the Touring, and in all likelihood, it shouldn’t be long until this model is spoken for.
