New Alpina B5 Biturbo Is the Most Exotic Wagon in Geneva

Just look at this brand new Biturbo model and tell us who do you know that has one. Nobody, not even football players, making The B5 Touring one of the best-kept secrets of the industry.
Speaking of secrets, we're not supposed to see the car yet. However, it was filmed in secret while being delivered to the first big European auto show in 2018.
Word has it that this car is now the fastest production wagon in the world, a title was stolen from the Mercedes-AMG
E63 S. And no, it's not a question of power or acceleration, but of supercar-rivalling top speed.201 miles per hour
According to Alpina, that's the top speed this practical, well-equipped family car can reach. For the record, the Jaguar F-Type SRR is a whole mile per hour short.
What's under the hood? Well, the Alpina B5 Biturbo
was part of the initial 5 Series development process. So it's a separate car, not a re-tuned M550i. However, you'll still find a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood, one which has been equipped with new turbos, a bigger intake, new pistons and an ECU
re-map. The result is 600 HP
and 590 lb-ft of torque. So that's slightly more torque than the M5, and it's obviously still going to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic.
Alpina makes its own styling pack as well, featuring a distinct new front bumper that's classier than the M5. A quad exhaust system and multi-spoke wheels make the car seem like it's from another era. But retro is a popular look, and we love the deep shade of metallic blue too.