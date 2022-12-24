Alpina B4 Gran Coupe "Nicole" Special Edition Is Exclusive to Japan, Four Units Available

Codenamed G22, the 4 Series two-door coupe is available in two more flavors: G23 for the convertible and G26 for the liftback-style Gran Coupe. Although BMW M offers M4 versions of the G22 and G23, the G26 sadly misses out on the S58 twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. On the other hand, that’s not a problem for Buchloe-based tuner Alpina.
Acquired by the Bavarian automaker in March 2022, the German subsidiary can improve the M440i version of the Gran Coupe into the B4. It has a similar program for the range-topping diesel, marketed as the D4.
Over in Japan where diesel isn’t exactly popular, Alpina used the B4 as the basis for a special edition commissioned by Nicole Automobiles. The importer has four bespoke units of the B4 Gran Coupe “Nicole” to sell in this part of the world, each of them featuring 20-spoke wheels in gold, black, or anthracite. Finished in either Fire Orange as the pictured vehicle or Frozen Black Metallic, this limited series of luxury-oriented sedans will surely impress with the sheer attention to detail that went into these vehicles.
The ALPINA script in gold-finished uppercase letters can be admired up front, and the hockey sticks on the lower bodysides are finished in black for good measure. Black is also used for the bodyside decals that begin at the front wheel arches and extend to the taillights. Out back, the black-finished badge contrasts nicely with the pictured car’s orange paintwork.
As far as the interior is concerned, Alpina’s fine touch can be observed even where you don’t normally look while seated in the B4. The Alpina-branded floor mats are joined by a fabulous-looking center armrest with both white and orange stitching. Next to the iDrive controller and eight-speed automatic transmission’s gear lever, you will find a metal plaque.
Alpina badges are found on the seats as well, and the headrests feature a similar motif as the center armrest. The Merino leather on the steering wheel’s airbag cover is complemented by Alcantara for the rim, which benefits from orange stitching as well. The bone-stock Gran Coupe isn’t exactly the most visually exciting car in the segment, but following the German tuner’s makeover, it’s nigh-on impossible to ignore this liftback.
Currently on display in four different locations within the Asian country, the limited-edition models are available through a lottery system. Prospective customers can apply until January 31st, 2023 by submitting a form and a deposit of 3,000,000 yen ($22,560 at current exchange rates).
As for the asking price, well, they all are pretty expensive. The most expensive of the bunch is the one finished in Frozen Black Metallic, the only one to feature anthracite-finished wheels. Alpina Japan lists 18,616,000 yen as the asking price, which converts to circa $140,220.
