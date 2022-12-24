Alpina B4 Gran Coupe "Nicole" Special Edition Is Exclusive to Japan, Four Units Available

Codenamed G22, the 4 Series two-door coupe is available in two more flavors: G23 for the convertible and G26 for the liftback-style Gran Coupe. Although BMW M offers M4 versions of the G22 and G23, the G26 sadly misses out on the S58 twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. On the other hand, that’s not a problem for Buchloe-based tuner Alpina.

11 photos