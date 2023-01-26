The BMW M3 CS Starts From AU$460 per HP in Australia – Trust Us, That's a Lot of Money!

BMW’s M Division has a new ultra-expensive toy out for its deep-pocketed enthusiasts, the M3 CS. The hottest version of the sports sedan dwarfs the M3 Competition in terms of pricing and performance, and it is eye-watering expensive.
In Australia, for instance, where the company’s local branch states that they will launch it in the second half of the year, it starts from AU$249,900. That’s US$177,220 at the current exchange rates, and for that kind of money, you could buy two brand-new M3 Competition xDrive cars in the United States. In our market, the new M3 CS starts at US$118,700 (equal to AU$167,344), plus destination and dealer fees.
Despite being too pricey for its own good Down Under, the M3 CS should still sell rather well in the Pacific country, as one in five BMWs registered over there is an M car. We don’t know how many of them will make their way to Australia, as the company hasn’t disclosed the numbers at the time of writing, but it might very well be available for one year only, as in other markets, unlike the M4 CSL, whose assembly is capped at 1,000 units.
Offered alongside its two-door sibling, the BMW M3 CS has many things in common with it, including the engine. You are looking at the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six, making 550 ps (543 hp/405 kW), and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, although the latter number is identical to the regular Competition models. While the M4 CSL is offered purely with rear-wheel drive, the M3 CS uses the rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system. As a result, it is roughly half a second quicker to 100 kph (62 mph), with the sprint taking 3.4 seconds. From 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph), it needs 11.1 seconds, and it can keep pushing up to 305 kph (190 mph).
Besides the extra oomph, the BMW M3 CS has a retuned chassis, as well as exclusive settings for the DSC, and M Dynamic Mode. Bespoke wheel camber settings, dampers, auxiliary springs, and anti-roll bars improve the car’s steering, and it features electronically-controlled dampers in a specific setup, as well as electromechanical M Servotronic steering with variable ratio. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 275/35 and 285/30 tires respectively, and sports sharper design inside and out, carbon fiber bucket seats, Merino leather upholstery, curved display, head-up display, digital radio, wireless charging pad, and lots of safety gear.
BMW is offering it in Frozen Solid White, M Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, and Individual Signal Green exterior colors, with two wheel options, both of them having the same size. The M Compound brakes are standard, and for the M Carbon ones you are looking at another AU$16,500 (US$11,701).
