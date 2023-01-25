2024 BMW M3 CS Offers More Hardcore Specs, 543-HP Sedan Kicks Off at $118,700

Alas, do not forget about the $995 destination and handling so, actually, the ‘base’ MSRP is a bit more hardcore as well, not just the 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in 3.2 secs or the standard 188 mph/303 kph top speed!
As hinted by the recent leak that basically showed the new ‘Green Goblin’ running around a racing track and doing some feisty canyon carving in all its ‘Competition Sport’ glory, there is a new high-performance German sedan ready to drive you around town and stand out in any posh crowd. Thus, meet the 2024 BMW M3 CS.
The Bavarian automaker, being as German as it can be, has summed up the fresh introduction in just three decisive words: “lighter, stronger, faster.” As such, let us break down all of them a bit more at large, just to better grasp the concepts. First of all, the mainstay behind the new limited-edition of this high-performance sedan is that no one needs to worry about losing any of the functionality and everyday usability features usually found with the purchase of a regular BMW M3.
Instead, an “exhilarating performance experience” comes with ‘a bit’ more power, bespoke chassis mods, as well as an “intelligent” lightweight build facilitated by the use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) bits and pieces. Naturally, the new high-performance variant started with an M3 Competition with M xDrive as the base. But now, instead of 503 hp, customers will gain access to no less than 550ps/543 hp via the 3.0-liter S58 TwinPower Turbo inline-six with all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox.
With the M Driver’s Package fitted from the get-go, this new hardcore version makes the ‘Competition Sport’ moniker proud with a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.2 seconds, and to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds. Best of all, eager fans will not have to wait long for the special series to commence production, as the build schedule has earmarked this coming March on its calendar. However, you may not like the pricing details. So, the most ‘affordable’ BMW M available in the United States is the M2, which has an MSRP of $62,200 (all prices henceforth exclude the destination & handling fee of $995, tax, title, license, and registration surges).
Meanwhile, the M3 sedan with 473 ponies is at least $74,300, followed by the M3 Competition ($78,600) and M3 Competition xDrive at $82,600. Now, take a leap of bank account faith and jump all the way to $118,700, which is right in between an M5 ($109,900) and the M8 Competition Coupe grand tourer ($134,100)! Well, at least it is significantly cheaper than a $139,900 BMW M4 CSL, although both have the same power levels.
