2024 BMW M3 CS Leaks in All Its ‘Green Goblin’ Competition Sport Glory

The latest in an extremely long line of BMW models that are ‘accidentally’ (or not) lost on the Internet and quickly get found via some kind of unofficial third party is here – meet the G80 2024 BMW M3 CS.
Whether we like it or not, the G80/G81 sixth generation of the iconic BMW M3 is not only the latest and arguably the greatest, but also potentially the most controversial. It is all due to the Bavarian automaker choosing a different path for the depiction of its legendary kidney grille, now also known as the ‘double coffin’ among ironic fans.
Based on the G20 BMW 3 Series – which does not feature the divisive grille treatment – and twinned with the G82/G83 BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible, the fresh M3 has been around since 2020 with the same S58 turbocharged inline-six engine as first seen under the hood of the G01 X3 M crossover SUV. Other major novelties brought by the latest M3 include the optional xDrive (AWD) and the later arrival of the first M3 Touring station wagon.
As is customary now, the M3s can be had in standard form, with the S58 churning out ‘just’ 473 horsepower or as Competition models that lift the power levels to 503 hp, irrespective of the RWD/AWD or six-speed manual/eight-speed M Steptronic Sport automatic transmission choice. But, as opposed to its two-door M4 siblings, the M3s have so far been left out of the official special edition game.
Well, that is going to change, and soon. As such, we have been carefully watching how our spy photographer partners kept catching the 2023/2024 BMW M3 with some additional camouflage to signal that something cool was in testing. We soon cleared up the mystery as the upcoming M3 CS special edition failed to remain anonymous for too long – whether going fast at the Nürburgring Nordschleife or casually enjoying the street lifestyle.
Well, the details kept piling up, as well, and according to the rumor mill we can expect the M3 Competition Sport to be officially unveiled during the final weekend of January – just in time for a cool 24 Hours of Daytona apparition in Florida, USA. Apparently, under the hood will be the same S58 version as seen with the glorious G82 BMW M4 CSL – and that means 543 ponies will be available at the touch of the throttle.
Now, as is customary in the world of leaks (so much so that these BMW ‘accidents’ have become meme subjects, most likely), we can check out the 2024 M3 CS in all its glory ahead of the moment we were really supposed to. As far as we can tell, it’s going to be a (green goblin-style) sight to behold, complete with lots of carbon fiber and some feisty crimson touches, of course. Well, call us intrigued.
Based on the G20 BMW 3 Series – which does not feature the divisive grille treatment – and twinned with the G82/G83 BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible, the fresh M3 has been around since 2020 with the same S58 turbocharged inline-six engine as first seen under the hood of the G01 X3 M crossover SUV. Other major novelties brought by the latest M3 include the optional xDrive (AWD) and the later arrival of the first M3 Touring station wagon.
As is customary now, the M3s can be had in standard form, with the S58 churning out ‘just’ 473 horsepower or as Competition models that lift the power levels to 503 hp, irrespective of the RWD/AWD or six-speed manual/eight-speed M Steptronic Sport automatic transmission choice. But, as opposed to its two-door M4 siblings, the M3s have so far been left out of the official special edition game.
Well, that is going to change, and soon. As such, we have been carefully watching how our spy photographer partners kept catching the 2023/2024 BMW M3 with some additional camouflage to signal that something cool was in testing. We soon cleared up the mystery as the upcoming M3 CS special edition failed to remain anonymous for too long – whether going fast at the Nürburgring Nordschleife or casually enjoying the street lifestyle.
Well, the details kept piling up, as well, and according to the rumor mill we can expect the M3 Competition Sport to be officially unveiled during the final weekend of January – just in time for a cool 24 Hours of Daytona apparition in Florida, USA. Apparently, under the hood will be the same S58 version as seen with the glorious G82 BMW M4 CSL – and that means 543 ponies will be available at the touch of the throttle.
Now, as is customary in the world of leaks (so much so that these BMW ‘accidents’ have become meme subjects, most likely), we can check out the 2024 M3 CS in all its glory ahead of the moment we were really supposed to. As far as we can tell, it’s going to be a (green goblin-style) sight to behold, complete with lots of carbon fiber and some feisty crimson touches, of course. Well, call us intrigued.