Murdered-Out BMW M3 Proves Less Is More, Sports Sedan Is Darker Than Night Itself

Bucktooth grille aside, the new generation BMW M3 has already proved its worth as being a great daily, and a proper driver’s car. It looks the part, goes like stink, and can still take on a roundabout sideways every now and then should the person holding the wheel want to.
Ever since it broke cover in 2020 (times does fly, doesn’t it?), the G80 generation of the BMW M3 has become a favorite among tuning companies. Some of them have launched all sorts of body kits for it. Others have specialized in giving it new upholstery and trim on the inside, and a small fraction has solved the double-coffin grille issue.
Depending on the tuner, various power upgrades are on the menu too, and it is not uncommon for certain examples to boast more power than blue-blooded exotics, which makes them true supercar bullies in a straight-line sprint. However, as less is often more, the best M3s out there have minor visual mods, like new wheels, and perhaps some special wraps, and this is the case of the pictured copy, which is registered in Texas, the rear license plate reveals.
Equipped with a few aftermarket bits and pieces, like that bigger trunk lid spoiler, and the BMW heritage logos that were part of the M Division’s 50th anniversary celebrations, it rides on a set of concave wheels, with a larger diameter than stock, and a V-shaped pattern. Dubbed the AN23, the alloys came from ANRKY, and they can be had from 19 to 22 inches. Some of the cars that sport this particular set are the Ferrari SF90, Lamborghini Huracan, Audi R8, McLaren 720S, and Chevrolet Corvette C7, so they do send exotic vibes. The sports sedan also rides closer to the ground courtesy of the KW V8 suspension, so it also handles better on twisty roads at the expense of comfort.
However, the icing on the cake is the satin black look. It is probably a wrapping, and not a full-on paint job, and it suits the M3 just perfectly, as it covers all body panels. Contributing to the murdered-out design are the privacy windows all around, and even the wheels, which also have a black look. The owner of this car also gave it yellow daytime running lights, for a motorsport-like flair, inspired by the big bad BMW M5 CS, which is even more menacing when it comes to the power part. Speaking of which, we have no idea if the person whose name is written on the dotted line has done anything to the engine, but even if they haven’t, this is truly one special build that’s bound to turn many heads, isn’t it?
