autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month

rating:

  • Overall: 4.5/5

2022 BMW M3 Competition

Key Specs
USEU
Cylinders
L6
Displacement
2993 cm3
Power
375.1(510)/6250 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
479.4/2750-5500 lb-ft/RPM
Electrical motor power
-
Electrical motor torque
-
Total maximum power
-
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Gasoline
Fuel capacity
15.6 gallons
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Top Speed
155 mph
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
3.9 s
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Gearbox
8-speed automatic M Steptronic with Drivelogic
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
275/40 ZR18 103Y XL // 285/35 ZR19 103Y XL
Unladen Weight
3979 lbs
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
4872 lbs
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
188.7 in
Width
74.9 in
Height
56.4 in
Front/rear Track
63.7/63.2 in
Wheelbase
112.5 in
Ground Clearance
4.7 in
Cargo Volume
17 cuFT
Aerodynamics (Cd)
0.33
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
40 ft
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
City
16.1 mpg
Highway
30.9 mpg
Combined
23.1 mpg
CO2 Emissions
234 g/km
Power pack
-
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
Low
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Cylinders
L6
Displacement
2993 cm3
Power
375.1(510)/6250 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
650/2750-5500 Nm/RPM
Electrical motor power
-
Electrical motor torque
-
Total maximum power
-
Total maximum torque
-
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Gasoline
Fuel capacity
59.1 L
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Top Speed
249 km/h
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
3.9 s
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Gearbox
8-speed automatic M Steptronic with Drivelogic
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
275/40 ZR18 103Y XL // 285/35 ZR19 103Y XL
Unladen Weight
1805 kg
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
2210 kg
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
4793 mm
Width
1902 mm
Height
1433 mm
Front/rear Track
1,618/1,605 mm
Wheelbase
2858 mm
Ground Clearance
119 mm
Cargo Volume
481 L
Aerodynamics (Cd)
0.33
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
12.2 m
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
City
14.6 L/100Km
Highway
7.6 L/100Km
Combined
10.2 L/100Km
CO2 Emissions
234 g/km
Power pack
-
Nominal Capacity
-
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
Low
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Car video reviews:
 

Driven: 2022 BMW M3 Competition – Purposeful Performance

Home > News > Driven
24 Jul 2022, 17:55 UTC ·
There is little that is subtle about the 2022 BMW M3 Competition, from its gaping twin kidney grille to its Sao Paulo yellow exterior. This aggressive look is more than backed by the car’s 503-horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline six.
2022 BMW M3 Competition 21 photos
2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition2022 BMW M3 Competition
Carrying the xDrive designation, the all-wheel-drive system on the M3 Competition is decidedly biased towards the rear axle to provide lively handling and blistering acceleration. The engine pairs with an 8-speed Steptronic dual clutch transmission with multiple drive modes and steering wheel-mounted paddles for manual sequential shifts.

The Competition trim includes a plethora of performance-oriented goodies including an Adaptive M Suspension, M Compound Brakes and a sport differential. The wheels and tires include 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloys shod with low profile performance rubber. The exterior sports carbon fiber in the roof, rear deck spoiler, lower sill extensions, massive rear diffuser and exterior mirror caps.

Inside, our test car was fitted with Yas Marina Blue/Black leather and highly bolstered carbon fiber sport seats capable of being fitted with five-point racing harnesses. The seats provide a bit of challenge to ingress/egress, but once settled behind the steering wheel, these bucket seats have a firm hold on your backside.

Therein lies the true purpose of the M3 Competition. While it’s a serviceable daily commuter, this is a machine designed to provide the kind of thrills found primarily on track. This dual personality comes out when driving it on a variety of road surfaces. Uneven pavement is no friend to this suspension setup. Likewise in low-speed city driving, cold brakes tend to squeal when applied.

But on a smooth surface, the M3 feels hardwired to the tarmac. Part of that surefootedness comes from the all-wheel-drive system which provides three modes. The default all-wheel-drive rearward bias is further increased when the track-oriented sport mode is engaged. Turning off the stability control system provides a pure rear-drive setup with no DCS intervention.

Steering is what you’d expect from a car carrying the BMW Roundel. It’s razor sharp with excellent on-center feel and response with sufficient weighting to provide the right amount of feedback when moved off center. The driving experience is so natural and intuitive, at times it feels as if you’re controlling the car more through telepathy than physical movement.

Beyond the high levels of grip, the M3 Competition is quick thanks to its muscular and throaty straight six. Hammer the throttle and 60 mph will come up in 3.4 seconds, a half-second quicker than the standard rear-drive M3. Top speed is 155 mph, but when equipped with the M Driver’s Package that electronic limit is lifted to 180 mph.

A big aid in this seemingly out-of-body experience is the head-up display and configurable digital instrument cluster that provides all the necessary information ranging from how fast you’re going (along with speed limit sign recognition) to engine revs and gear selection.

Speaking of gear selection, the main shifter on the console has a slight learning curve. I found myself looking down and then into the instrument cluster to confirm that I had selected reverse, which has a left then up movement, and drive, which required a rightward toggle of the shifter. Also, you had to be sure you were selecting either the fully automatic D mode or the manual sequential shift mode. After a bit of practice, it became a non-issue.

Spirited doesn’t begin to describe the nature of the BMW M3 Competition’s character. With its explosive power delivery and dialed-in dynamics, there’s plenty here to bring a smile to your face on smooth, twisty back roads or better yet, the challenges of a full-on track day.

The basic Competition model starts at $76,900, about a $4,000 premium over the standard M3, which is directly attributable to the addition of the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Adding all the exterior carbon fiber appearance items costs another $4,700.

If you’re serious about track days, the aggressively bolstered competition seats will add $3,800. And if you’ve gone that far, you might as well add the $2,500 M Driver’s Package that not only boosts the top speed, but also includes some instruction at a BMW Performance Center.

Other more extraneous bits contributing to our test car’s rather lofty $95,895 sticker was the $2,550 blue leather interior, an $1,800 Executive Package that includes remote engine start, heated steering wheel, adaptive LED headlamps, wireless charging, gesture control and a WiFi hotspot.

It’s a remarkable price, but this is a remarkable car. While BMW has recently been making inroads with electric vehicles, it’s assuring that they still have the ability to build and market ultimate driving machines like the M3 Competition.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
2022 BMW M3 Competition BMW M3 BMW BMW M3 Competition Driven by Matt
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories