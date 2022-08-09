BMW M3 Guns for the CSL Suffix, Gets Christened the MH3 GTR Instead

Manhart has once again worked its magic on the latest generation BMW M3, and the sports sedan is in a one-off configuration this time, boasting upgrades inside and out, beneath the skin, and under the hood.
Due to their auxiliary control unit, dubbed the MHtronik, the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine of the M3 Competition is now good for 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, up from the standard 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft).
The soundtrack has been enhanced thanks to the stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, and four tailpipes, with 100 mm (4 in) in diameter, optionally availably in carbon or ceramic coating. Aimed at markets outside Germany, as they don’t have TUV approval, the OPF-delete with catalytic converters and optional race downpipes further improve the noise the car makes.
A suspension upgrade for the MH3 GTR, which is the project’s new name, can be found on Manhart’s shelves too. This comprises the H&R lowering springs, or a Variant 4 coilover suspension signed by KW. Filling the wheel arches are the 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear wheels in stain black, or other colors found in the palette, wrapped in 265/30 and 295/30 tires, respectively, made by Michelin.
The new wrap, with the typical Manhart decals, decorates the body, which also features a chin spoiler with side flics, side skirts, rear spoiler, and diffuser, made of carbon fiber. Before calling it a day, the tuner has also installed a pair of bucket seats for the driver and front passenger, which bear the signature of Recaro.
They haven’t mentioned the pricing and availability for this tuned BMW M3, yet they did say that this is a bespoke project, as we already told you. Interested parties will have to reach out to them to talk about these details.
