G80 BMW M3 Competition Covers the Quarter Mile in 9.44 Seconds With VTT Turbos

More on this:

1 Kawasaki H2 and Porsche 991.2 Turbo S Head to Quarter-Mile War, Train-Length Gap Ensues

2 Tuned Bentley Bentayga Looks Like It Can Say 'Mansory' in Pig Latin

3 Lexus LC 500 Has Lots of Aplomb, Is Not Afraid to Admit That It Has a Thing for Wheels

4 Celeb-Owned Mercedes G-Wagen Gets Emasculated by West Coast Customs

5 Novitec Turns the McLaren 765LT Spider Into the 855LT, Makes It Hypercar-Fast