G80 BMW M3 Competition Covers the Quarter Mile in 9.44 Seconds With VTT Turbos

The S58 is a masterpiece of a powerplant. A twin-turbo sixer based on the B58, this 3.0-liter engine produces 503 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 pound-feet) of torque at merely 2,750 rpm in the BMW M3 Competition.
Those are the on-paper specs, but in the real world, the S58 cranks out a little more. For example, this engine has been dyno’d at 547 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. As for the most basic of configurations, the G80 develops 496 horsepower and 448 pound-feet (607 Nm) instead of the advertised 473 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm).
Given these stock figures, the aftermarket knows that plenty more ponies and pound-feet are hiding somewhere in there. Vargas TurboCharger Technologies have previously tested VTT S58 GC turbochargers on their M3 Competition with M xDrive all-wheel drive, but with GC+ turbos, their Bavarian sedan needed only 9.44 seconds on the quarter mile at 146 mph (235 kph).
On an unprepped surface, zero to 60 mph (97 kph) took an incredible 2.24 seconds. The eighth mile is over in 6.10 seconds at 117.67 mph (189.37 kph), and 60 to 130 mph (97 to 209 kph) was dealt with in 7.33 seconds.
Currently available on backorder, the extremely impressive VTT S58 GC+ turbos are priced at $4,599 on the company's website. The install kit adds $249 to the tally. The GC is capable of 800 wheel horsepower with stock hardware, whereas the GC+ has been proven to 950 wheel horsepower.
Of course, these spinny lads aren’t the only mods featured. The G80 in the clip below also runs a Performance Fueling Solutions port injection kit, a Pro Tuning Freaks BM3 tuning platform, a Paul Johnson Tunes… uhm… tune, an xHP transmission flash tune, Vargas TurboCharger Technologies carbon intakes, downpipes, a full exhaust, and a passenger-seat delete.
Given these stock figures, the aftermarket knows that plenty more ponies and pound-feet are hiding somewhere in there. Vargas TurboCharger Technologies have previously tested VTT S58 GC turbochargers on their M3 Competition with M xDrive all-wheel drive, but with GC+ turbos, their Bavarian sedan needed only 9.44 seconds on the quarter mile at 146 mph (235 kph).
On an unprepped surface, zero to 60 mph (97 kph) took an incredible 2.24 seconds. The eighth mile is over in 6.10 seconds at 117.67 mph (189.37 kph), and 60 to 130 mph (97 to 209 kph) was dealt with in 7.33 seconds.
Currently available on backorder, the extremely impressive VTT S58 GC+ turbos are priced at $4,599 on the company's website. The install kit adds $249 to the tally. The GC is capable of 800 wheel horsepower with stock hardware, whereas the GC+ has been proven to 950 wheel horsepower.
Of course, these spinny lads aren’t the only mods featured. The G80 in the clip below also runs a Performance Fueling Solutions port injection kit, a Pro Tuning Freaks BM3 tuning platform, a Paul Johnson Tunes… uhm… tune, an xHP transmission flash tune, Vargas TurboCharger Technologies carbon intakes, downpipes, a full exhaust, and a passenger-seat delete.