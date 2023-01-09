Sycamore Is a Tiny Home Made for Big Families, Has Two Bedrooms and a Massive Loft

Going tiny doesn’t necessarily mean giving up the comforts of a traditional home. You can downsize your life and live just as comfortably as you would in a much bigger dwelling. In fact, Sycamore proves that you can still live big in a smaller placespace. This home was designed by Mustard Seed Tiny Homes, a builder located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Over the years, the company has been constructing numerous feature-rich tiny homes.
Their portfolio includes habitats that match the needs of preferences of every household. They have tiny houses on wheels that are truly small – these are perfect for adventurers that want to carry their home with them wherever they go. And they also have larger models that are ideal for those who want a permanent residence loaded with amenities.
Sycamore sits on the bigger side. This tiny is actually a park model, meaning that it needs a special permit to be moved. It measures 39 ft (11.8 meters) in length, and it’s 14 ft (4.2 meters) wide. It doesn’t sound like much, but it also comes with a 10-ft-long (3-meter-long) covered front porch that extends the living space to the outside. People have enough room to place a few chairs and a table on the porch, so they can use this area for outdoor dining as well.
Once you open the front door, you’re welcomed by a light-filled living room and a beautiful kitchen. The living room features a large couch, a small table, and a media wall. You’ll also see an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm during the winter. Next to this area is a fully-equipped kitchen with generous white oak countertops and custom green cabinetry.
At first glance, it might not seem like a big kitchen, but it actually has all the appliances you need to cook up a storm. It includes a four-burner electric cooktop with an oven, a range hood, an apron farmhouse sink, and a full-size refrigerator. Owners can also add a dishwasher if they want. In terms of storage, you get numerous cabinets, drawers, and several wooden shelves.
You can even notice an area designed to house a washer/dryer combo unit. From the master bedroom you can enter the full bathroom, which comes with a generous tiled shower, a sink, some storage space, a big round mirror, and a toilet.
Above the full bath is a large 200-sq-ft (19-sq-meter) L-shaped loft that can be accessed via a set of wooden stairs. The loft is divided into two sections, so it can be used as a multi-purpose area. It can serve as a kids’ bedroom, a storage room, a gaming room, or as a small office. It really depends on the need and preferences of the future tiny home owners. Other features included in this tiny house on wheels are a mini-split AC unit and a water heater.
Sycamore is all about downsized luxury. Those who want an even bigger place can opt for the modular version. That can offer up to 725 sq ft (67 sq ft). Unlike the park model, this one is built to be permanently placed on private property. It’s meant to be used as a permanent residence or a vacation home.
