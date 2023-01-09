autoevolution
 
Tiny homes are ideal for those who want to downsize and enjoy a simpler lifestyle. Usually, these dwellings can accommodate couples or single people. But there are also mobile habitats designed for big families, and Sycamore is a great example. This beautiful house on wheels offers enough room for a family of five. It has a large covered porch, a huge loft, two downstairs bedrooms, as well as two bathrooms!

Sycamore Is a Tiny Home Made for Big Families, Has Two Bedrooms and a Massive Loft

Going tiny doesn’t necessarily mean giving up the comforts of a traditional home. You can downsize your life and live just as comfortably as you would in a much bigger dwelling. In fact, Sycamore proves that you can still live big in a smaller placespace. This home was designed by Mustard Seed Tiny Homes, a builder located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Over the years, the company has been constructing numerous feature-rich tiny homes.

Their portfolio includes habitats that match the needs of preferences of every household. They have tiny houses on wheels that are truly small – these are perfect for adventurers that want to carry their home with them wherever they go. And they also have larger models that are ideal for those who want a permanent residence loaded with amenities.

Sycamore sits on the bigger side. This tiny is actually a park model, meaning that it needs a special permit to be moved. It measures 39 ft (11.8 meters) in length, and it’s 14 ft (4.2 meters) wide. It doesn’t sound like much, but it also comes with a 10-ft-long (3-meter-long) covered front porch that extends the living space to the outside. People have enough room to place a few chairs and a table on the porch, so they can use this area for outdoor dining as well.

But they can also dine inside if the weather’s too cold. The interior is nice and cozy, and it doesn’t feel small at all. Actually, Sycamore manages to fit into 400 sq ft (37 sq meters) everything a family of five could possibly need to live in comfort. You’ll find a full kitchen, a nice living room, two downstairs bedrooms, a huge loft, and two bathrooms – a half bath and a full one.

Once you open the front door, you’re welcomed by a light-filled living room and a beautiful kitchen. The living room features a large couch, a small table, and a media wall. You’ll also see an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm during the winter. Next to this area is a fully-equipped kitchen with generous white oak countertops and custom green cabinetry.

At first glance, it might not seem like a big kitchen, but it actually has all the appliances you need to cook up a storm. It includes a four-burner electric cooktop with an oven, a range hood, an apron farmhouse sink, and a full-size refrigerator. Owners can also add a dishwasher if they want. In terms of storage, you get numerous cabinets, drawers, and several wooden shelves.

A few steps ahead is the half bath. This area is pretty compact, and it includes exactly what you’d expect to find in a half bath: a small sink with storage underneath, some shelves, and a standard toilet. Across the half bath is a bedroom, which can fit a twin bed and a dresser. The master bedroom is a few steps ahead, at the end of the hallway. This one has room for a queen-size bed, and it comes with a large wardrobe that features a sliding barn door.

You can even notice an area designed to house a washer/dryer combo unit. From the master bedroom you can enter the full bathroom, which comes with a generous tiled shower, a sink, some storage space, a big round mirror, and a toilet.

Above the full bath is a large 200-sq-ft (19-sq-meter) L-shaped loft that can be accessed via a set of wooden stairs. The loft is divided into two sections, so it can be used as a multi-purpose area. It can serve as a kids’ bedroom, a storage room, a gaming room, or as a small office. It really depends on the need and preferences of the future tiny home owners. Other features included in this tiny house on wheels are a mini-split AC unit and a water heater.

This 400-sq-ft (37-sq-ft) mobile home is great for a growing family or for those who want to downsize but still enjoy all the comforts usually associated with a larger dwelling. Pricing for this unit starts at $170,000. It’s definitely not a tiny price, but Sycamore is all about downsized luxury. Those who want an even bigger place can opt for the modular version. That can offer up to 725 sq ft (67 sq ft). Unlike the park model, this one is built to be permanently placed on private property. It’s meant to be used as a permanent residence or a vacation home.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

