Photo Finish: 630-HP BMW M3 Competition Drag Races 700-HP Nissan GT-R

The G80-generation M3 couldn’t be more different than the R35-generation GT-R. On the upside, the cars in the video below are similar in other regards, including curb weight. Pictured on an airfield near the Bulgarian city of Varna, said cars tip the scales at 1,850 kilograms (4,079 pounds) and 1,800 kilograms (3,968 pounds), give or take a few kilos.

