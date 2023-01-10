Custom-Built 1986 BMW K 100 RS Flaunts Dual-Purpose Knobbies and a Much Tougher Posture

Characterized by aggressive lines and an attitude that oozes ruggedness, this murdered-out warrior will turn heads and drop jaws wherever it goes.
Operating under the same roof as the Campos Racing motorsport team, Bolt Motor Co. (BMC) have all the tools, manpower, and precious know-how needed to work wonders on any bike they touch. The BMW K 100 RS showcased above this paragraph is no exception, with its stance and overall demeanor being radically different from the donor’s original touring geometry.
Adrián Campos and his squad used a 1986 model as their starting point, kicking things off with some extensive surgery in the chassis department. Gone is the Beemer’s chunky rear end, and one may now find a much sportier custom subframe in its stead. The unmistakable K 100 RS fuel tank is still in play, but it’s been repositioned in order to bring about a perfectly level bone line.
Right behind the OEM tank sits a stylish saddle that’s been upholstered by a local collaborator, while LED lighting and a new license plate bracket round things out down south. The whole shebang rests on a piggyback Hagon shock absorber mounted on the right-hand side. At the front, BMC installed the inverted Marzocchi forks of a Ducati 1199 Panigale, employing CNC-machined triple clamps to hold them in place.
Peek lower down, and you’ll be greeted by premium Brembo brakes with drilled 330 mm (13-inch) rotors and Monobloc calipers. The motorcycle’s cockpit area is home to clip-on handlebars, bar-end turn signals, and an unobtrusive digital dash supplied by Motogadget. Front-end lighting comes from a state-of-the-art LED headlamp, which is neatly encased in a 3D-printed housing.
As far as the bike’s footgear is concerned, the standard K 100 RS hoops still make an appearance, but their rims are enveloped in Michelin’s dual-purpose Anakee Wild rubber. Exhaust gases are expelled via handmade four-into-one headers cloaked in heat wrap, and the pipework terminates in a single aftermarket muffler low down near the rear wheel.
Bolt Motor decided to leave the engine largely untouched since it packed plenty of grunt in its stock configuration. Accompanied by a five-speed gearbox, the said 987cc inline-four comes with 10.2:1 compression and eight valves motioned through dual overhead cams. It can spawn up to 90 hp at 8,000 rpm and 63 pound-feet (86 Nm) of torque at 6,000 whirls – enough for the K 100 RS to achieve a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
When it came down to the paint scheme, the Valencian workshop went with an all-black colorway and gold highlights on the fuel tank. Now, Bolt Motor doesn’t make the pricing aspect of their builds public, but it’s reasonable to assume that such level of craftmanship won’t come cheap. The posture and sinister looks of this reborn K 100 RS are a far cry from the stock bike’s traits, so a ton of elbow grease is sure to have gone into the transformation process.
