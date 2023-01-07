The Nissan Fairlady Z and Datsun 240Z: Enter the Z

Yutaka Katayama, lovingly referred to as Mr. K, left this world for greener pastures in 2015 at the ripe old age of 105. Right after he graduated from Keio University in Tokyo, this kind gentleman was hired by Nissan, where he played a vital role in developing the Z car. His legacy soldiers on with the 2023 model year Z, which couldn’t have been possible without decades over decades of technical and technological developments.