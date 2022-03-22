Leaking Brake Master Cylinder Prompts Massive Ford Recall Stateside

In May 2016, the Ford Motor Company issued a recall for half-ton pickups equipped with the 3.5L EB V6. These workhorses presented brake master cylinder fluid leakage into the booster, caused by the rear cup seal.
Ford issued yet another recall in June 2020, extending the F-150 population to August 2016. That’s when supplying company Hitachi implemented a corrective action, consisting of a silicone lubricant added to the master cylinder seal. Be that as it may, the failure rate kept on rising for the F-150 truck family as well as the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.
The Blue Oval reviewed the increasing failure rate with Hitachi Automotive Systems and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through February 2022. As a result of these discussions, the supplier implemented additional steps to improve brake master cylinder seal installation. The list starts with a process that removes imperfect threads from the outlet port of the master cylinder and the more careful installation of the rear cup seal.
These corrective actions were incorporated into vehicle production by January 31st, 2017. No fewer than 195,864 units of the F-150, Expedition, and Navigator are called back. In the pickup’s case, suspected vehicles were manufactured between August 2nd, 2016 and January 31st, 2017. The sport utilities were produced from July 20th, 2015 to the aforementioned date.
FoMoCo isn’t aware of any injuries related to this condition, but four low-speed impacts have been reported. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the root cause appears to be fluid contamination that could interfere with rear cup seal function. To a lesser extent, FoMoCo further notes the rolling of the rearmost cup seal.
Owners will be notified of the recall between April 25th and 29th. Of course, those who paid from their own pockets are rightfully eligible for reimbursement until May 13th. Dealers, on the other hand, have been instructed to replace the brake master cylinder. If any fluid leakage is present, the booster will be replaced as well at no cost to the customer.
