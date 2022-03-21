Red-On-Black 1968 Ford Mustang Leaves Long-Term Storage With Just One Mission

There are plenty of Mustangs out there hoping for a second chance, but this particular 1968 model comes with a mix of goodies that you can rarely find these days.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell everybody this Mustang is nothing but a project car. And upon further inspection, it becomes even more obvious it’s a challenging project, as the engine is no longer running, the transmission is missing, and the rust has already taken its toll on several parts.
The red-on-black Mustang continues to be entirely original, with eBay seller contraxcars explaining the paint we see on the body is the one that came on the pony when it rolled off the assembly lines back in 1968.
Obviously, it’s not in a mint condition, so it requires a respray.
While we won’t talk too much about the invasion of rust, pretty much because the photos speak for themselves, the eBay seller claims this Ford Mustang spent a lot of time in storage. And this kind of explains its current shape, possibly because the storing conditions haven’t necessarily been the best for such a car.
Fitted from the factory with the least powerful engine in the lineup, this Mustang was pretty much supposed to be a daily driver for someone who wasn’t necessarily into performance.
The 1968 Mustang was offered as standard with a 200 (3.3-liter) unit developing 115 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 289 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower (the output was decreased from 200 horsepower a year before).
The top unit for this model year was the 428 (7.0-liter) installed on R-code Mustangs and which produced no more, no less than 335 horsepower.
Just as expected, buying this Mustang won’t be cheap. The seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $5,800, though the Make Offer button has also been activated in case someone is interested in another deal for the car.
