1967 Ford Mustang Becomes an Internet Sensation After Being Found in a Garage

Everybody knows classic Mustangs are among the most sought-after models not only in the restoration business but also as far as collectors out there are concerned.
These two sides, however, are looking for different things. While collectors are mostly interested in mint Mustangs that can be parked in their garages, those willing to start a restoration project are seeking project cars not necessarily in their best shapes.
The 1967 Mustang we have here might appeal to both groups, as it looks to be in a very solid condition, albeit it still requires a series of (possibly minor) fixes.
Coming as part of an estate sale, this 1967 Mustang looks like it’s been sitting for a long time in what appears to be a garage. It’s dusty and a little dirty, and this seems to suggest it hasn’t gone out in a very long time.
Seller neweraestateliquidation suggests on eBay the car no longer runs, so in theory, you should just head over to Saratoga, California, to inspect everything in person.
But based on the provided photos, this Mustang apparently passed the test of time with flying colors, with the rust seemingly not a big concern. So cosmetically speaking, the 1967 model flaunts a very good shape, both inside and outside.
The engine under the hood is the 289 (4.7-liter) V8. Ford offered the 1967 Mustang with a six-cylinder as standard, but it goes without saying this wasn’t necessarily everybody’s cup of tea. The car, however, could also be ordered with a 289 with either a 2-barrel or a 4-barrel carburetor, while the crème de la crème was the 390 (6.4-liter) installed on S-code Mustangs. It developed 320 horsepower thanks to a 4-barrel setup.
As said, this Mustang has already become an Internet sensation, as the no-reserve auction has no less than 61 bids at the time of writing. The top offer right now is getting close to $18,000, but there’s no doubt it’ll go higher in the remaining 3 days of the auction.
