Well, Well, Well, if It Isn't the Ford Mustang Muscle Hatch… Wait, What?

Ever since the first-gen Ford Mustang broke cover in the mid-1960s, Ford has experimented with all sorts of body styles. Hatchbacks, or better said coupes with tailgates, used to be on the menu too, but since most customers only wanted normal two-doors and convertibles, it was these that have taken over the brand’s muscle car lineup.
A generous assortment of models comprises the 2022 Ford Mustang family, starting with the base EcoBoost Fastback, with its $27,205 MSRP, and going all the way up to the Shelby GT500, which is a $77,155 affair, before destination, options, and dealer fees.
Expanding the range at this point would make no sense, as a new generation is on the horizon, and most customers can’t be bothered by anything that’s not a crossover or an SUV. As a result, we definitely wouldn’t hold our breath for an additional body style, not now, not in the future, unless that one continues the Mach-E saga, which is a totally different topic.
Now, while the Dearborn company is busy working on the next-gen Mustang, Jlord8 has taken an older generation, transforming it into a veritable muscle hatch. The rendering has Honda Civic and Ford Escort vibes, and we’re saying this in the nicest possible way, retaining the square looks of the original and adding large rear windows, a tailgate, and a rear spoiler. Drag radials are part of the makeover, and so are the bucket seats inside.
This is definitely an interesting proposal in the segment, one that we would very much like to see happen outside the digital realm, perhaps on a more modern version of the ultra-popular pony car. So, those of you who are currently sitting on a Mustang project car and want to do something out of the ordinary to it, well, this is one idea that might work.
