Ford Mustang "Hyper Hatch" Looks Like Compact Muscle in Quick Rendering

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you: the digital build we have here is the result of a Ford Mustang GT and a Focus RS being thrown into the blender. And while the sheer idea of such a contraption might seem crazy, we can think of a few reasons why such a proposal could deliver tons of smiles per gallon in real life.
For starters, the rendering we have here brings together the second-generation Focus RS (as with the original, it wasn't offered in the US, while the Gen III saw the hot hatch becoming a global car) and an early incarnation of the still-reigning S550-gen Mustang GT.
So yes, this means that the engine compartment of the compact now accommodates a Coyote V8, with the 5.0 badges even being displayed on the side of the vehicle.
Of course, such a proposal would make for a wacky build, and if you think the mix would be strange, please keep in mind that the said Gen III Focus RS and the EcoBoost incarnation of the S550 'Stang share the 2.3-liter turbo-four. Interestingly, when it comes to the performance, the hot hatch should be compared to the V8 incarnation of the Mustang, but that is another story for another time.
Ford has eliminated the Focus from its American lineup in its efforts to focus on crossovers (no pun intended), so why not celebrate the good old days with such a muscle hatchback?
Sure, the costs of such a conversion would be considerable, but we've seen wilder Fords out there. In fact, here's an Mk III Focus RS Cabriolet and an Mk II Focus monster truck we featured two years ago.
And if we are to talk about the creations of digital artist Jon Pumfrey, the Aussie aficionado sitting behind this rendering, this is far from the wackiest Blue Oval work he's introduced.
