It's a Virtual Jungle Out There: Candy Tiger Opel Manta 400 Joins “Hair Metal Band”

European classic car fans will delightfully remind us of cool wonders like the Ford Capri, Alfa Romeo Montreal, BMW 2002tii, or Opel Manta. Unlike some North American legends, though, they are getting scarce today.
Some would say they are getting pretty and rare, not just scarce. And we could not agree more. Although, on this virtual occasion, opinions will surely get divided on whether or not this Manta 400 got the love it deserved. However, this is just wishful thinking, and no harm was done to any real Manta Bs (1975-1988).
Frankly, as the North American classic car market swells to new heights, sometimes one needs a breath of fresh vintage JDM or Euro air, and this, if ever real, would surely stand out in any Mustang / Trans Am / Charger / Challenger / Camaro / Corvette crowd. For all the right and wrong reasons, all at once!
The Opel Manta - with a name coming from the same Manta Ray concept car that famously inspired GM’s Chevy Corvette C3 iteration - was an RWD sporty coupe produced by Opel in just two generations. Based on the Ascona series, Opel’s Manta did not have major corner-carving ambitions. However, it did enjoy some motorsport success. And, thus, required feistier versions like the Manta B 400, for homologation purposes.
With a mere 245 units ever produced, it is quite safe to say the Manta 400 is one of the rarest Opels out there. Luckily, no real-world examples were “butchered” to look like an orange-and-black German tiger/candy car. Alas, because this is just the figment of someone’s imagination, we will proudly allow it as a measure to attract attention to the series.
Created by Andreas Richter, the virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, this Manta 400 features a lot of other highlights, not just the jungle-appropriate camo wrap job, such as digitally staggered, golden 15- and 16-inch Borbet Typ A wheels. Or an aggressive exhaust setup and a set of modern Toyo R88R tires, just for good measure. Then, it allegedly joined a “Hair Metal Band!”
Frankly, as the North American classic car market swells to new heights, sometimes one needs a breath of fresh vintage JDM or Euro air, and this, if ever real, would surely stand out in any Mustang / Trans Am / Charger / Challenger / Camaro / Corvette crowd. For all the right and wrong reasons, all at once!
The Opel Manta - with a name coming from the same Manta Ray concept car that famously inspired GM’s Chevy Corvette C3 iteration - was an RWD sporty coupe produced by Opel in just two generations. Based on the Ascona series, Opel’s Manta did not have major corner-carving ambitions. However, it did enjoy some motorsport success. And, thus, required feistier versions like the Manta B 400, for homologation purposes.
With a mere 245 units ever produced, it is quite safe to say the Manta 400 is one of the rarest Opels out there. Luckily, no real-world examples were “butchered” to look like an orange-and-black German tiger/candy car. Alas, because this is just the figment of someone’s imagination, we will proudly allow it as a measure to attract attention to the series.
Created by Andreas Richter, the virtual artist better known as ar.visual_ on social media, this Manta 400 features a lot of other highlights, not just the jungle-appropriate camo wrap job, such as digitally staggered, golden 15- and 16-inch Borbet Typ A wheels. Or an aggressive exhaust setup and a set of modern Toyo R88R tires, just for good measure. Then, it allegedly joined a “Hair Metal Band!”