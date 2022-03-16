1966 Ford Mustang GT Pulled from a Barn After 25 Years, Now a Work in Progress

The 1966 Mustang GT has become a highly desirable car, especially if it comes with no missing parts. But of course, randomly coming across an abandoned model isn’t something that common, yet someone on eBay says it happened to them two years ago.
The Mustang you’re looking at here was born as a GT, and at a quick inspection based on the provided photos, it still seems to flaunt some of the specifics of this particular model.
For example, the GT badges are still there, and so are the fog light bar in the grille, the Mustang lettering on the sides, and the GT stripes.
eBay user roguebee claims the car spent over 25 years off the road, and this obviously transformed it into a project requiring a total restoration.
And that’s precisely what the new owner is doing right now, as this Mustang GT is a work-in-progress that has already received a bunch of fixes.
The most important is the engine, as the V8 has already been rebuilt. The floors and the trunk are now steel-solid, and the brake system is completely new.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they perfectly highlight the current condition of the car. But this doesn’t necessarily mean this Ford Mustang is ready to get back on the road. While the engine obviously starts and runs, the car still requires several improvements, including a full repaint.
The hood still sports the original paint, so whoever buys this Mustang needs to refresh the original Nightmist Blue the car was fitted with from the factory.
The car was posted on eBay for a no-reserve auction, and given the bidding is still in its early hours, the top offer right now is just $1,000. However, the seller has enabled a Buy It Now price of $31,900 if someone wants to get the car without a fight, so it remains to be seen if anyone uses this option by the time the auction comes to an end in 7 days.
For example, the GT badges are still there, and so are the fog light bar in the grille, the Mustang lettering on the sides, and the GT stripes.
eBay user roguebee claims the car spent over 25 years off the road, and this obviously transformed it into a project requiring a total restoration.
And that’s precisely what the new owner is doing right now, as this Mustang GT is a work-in-progress that has already received a bunch of fixes.
The most important is the engine, as the V8 has already been rebuilt. The floors and the trunk are now steel-solid, and the brake system is completely new.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they perfectly highlight the current condition of the car. But this doesn’t necessarily mean this Ford Mustang is ready to get back on the road. While the engine obviously starts and runs, the car still requires several improvements, including a full repaint.
The hood still sports the original paint, so whoever buys this Mustang needs to refresh the original Nightmist Blue the car was fitted with from the factory.
The car was posted on eBay for a no-reserve auction, and given the bidding is still in its early hours, the top offer right now is just $1,000. However, the seller has enabled a Buy It Now price of $31,900 if someone wants to get the car without a fight, so it remains to be seen if anyone uses this option by the time the auction comes to an end in 7 days.