This 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 Seems to Be Completely Oblivious to the Concept of Aging

Except for a couple of insignificant scratches, the bike we’re about to examine is quite literally in perfect condition.
The '98 MY Yamaha YZF-R1 comes equipped with a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four juggernaut, featuring five valves per cylinder, quad Mikuni inhalers and a sizeable displacement of 998cc. In the vicinity of 10,000 rpm, this ruthless piece of carbureted machinery is able to deliver as much as 150 hp at the crankshaft.
On the other hand, a generous torque output of 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) will be summoned at approximately 8,500 revs. This force is routed to a six-speed transmission, which keeps the motorcycle’s rear 17-inch wheel in motion through a drive chain. As soon as it touches the asphalt, the engine’s oomph can bring about a quarter-mile time of no more than 10.8 seconds.
Eventually, the YZF-R1 will hit a blistering top speed of 175 mph (282 kph). Its powertrain hardware is placed inside an aluminum Deltabox skeleton, and the whole shebang weighs in at 390 pounds (177 kg) on an empty stomach. Suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to 41 mm (1.6 inches) inverted forks up north and a single piggyback shock absorber at the opposite end.
Ample stopping power is generated by dual 298 mm (11.7 inches) brake rotors at the front and a solo 245 mm (9.6 inches) unit at the rear. Now that we’ve talked about the R1’s main specs and features, we’ll have you know the specimen pictured above these paragraphs is going on the block at this very moment!
Under current ownership, Yamaha’s titan received modern clutch plates, an aftermarket drive chain and new sprockets, as well as a pair of Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport tires with 2017 date codes. This well-kept 1998 YZF-R1 will be listed on Iconic Motorbike Auctions for another four days (until March 25), and you’d need something in the neighborhood of 8,000 bucks to top the current bid, which is placed at $7,600.
