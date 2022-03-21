Ford Has Nothing But Bad News About the Chip Shortage

While some people expected the chip shortage to be just a bad memory by this point, it’s pretty clear that the constrained inventory is a real problem that wouldn’t go away overnight.
And what’s more, it continues to cause so many headaches to automakers out there, especially because the lack of semiconductors is making it harder to keep the production going at all plants.
Ford knows this very well, as the U.S. company has returned with more bad news, once again because it’s impossible to deal with the shortage of chips without an impact on the production of cars.
Ford says two of its European plants would suspend their operations, simply because it has no chips to install on the cars these two facilities produce. Workers at German plants in Saarlouis and Cologne will therefore stay home temporarily, with Ford hoping its chip inventory would recover in the coming days.
At the same time, the company revealed it’s no longer taking orders for the S-Max and the Galaxy, two models assembled at the Ford plant in Valencia, Spain. The chip shortage is obviously the one to blame as well.
But as if the lack of semiconductors wasn’t already a huge problem for Ford, the American firm is now struggling with the disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well. The war in Ukraine has caused parts shortages that some facilities are struggling to deal with, including the Volkswagen plant in Poland that’s also responsible for building the Ford Tourneo Connect.
As a result, Ford decided to suspend the operations at this plant, obviously temporarily, as it’s looking into ways to deal with the component shortage caused by the war.
Clearly, returning to a pre-2020 production level is something carmakers out there can only dream about, especially as the chip shortage is no longer the only concern in the short term. If anything, the chip inventory is expected to improve in the second half of the year.
