2021 Ford F-150 Windshield Wiper Motor Issues Prompt Massive Recall

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2021 model year, the Ford F-150 on sale right now is the smartest and toughest half-ton pickup truck ever from the Dearborn-based automaker. Be still, it’s hampered down by the Ford Motor Company’s well-known appetite for subpar componentry.
Last year, the Critical Concern Review Group received a plethora of reports alleging inoperative wiper motors. No fewer than 12 such motors were returned between December 2020 and March 2021, all of them “exhibiting substandard brush-plate weld quality” according to documents filed with the NHTSA. The supplier, Trico Components, told the automaker that it had implemented corrective actions between November and December 2020.
From May through November 2021, the CCRG identified a handful of other inoperative wiper motor reports that aren’t related to the brush-plate weld quality. Trico Components told the Ford Motor Company that “additional causes had been identified, including loose magnets and a loose motor nut.” The supplier announced a containment action, but to no avail because inoperative wipers continued to be identified through December of 2021.
No fewer than 758 warranty reports for inoperative or intermittent functioning windshield wiper motors were identified through February 14th this year. Ford says that reports of inoperative motors are expected to continue, but in the meantime, Ford has taken upon itself to call back 157,306 examples of the 2021 model year F-150 to correct this condition.
The correction, obviously enough, boils down to replacing the old wiper motor with a brand-new motor with a manufacturing date of March 5th, 2021 or later. Dealers have already been informed of the recall earlier this week, but customers will be notified via snail mail from April 18th to April 22nd.
According to Ford’s recall report, the affected population of F-150 trucks was manufactured between January 8th, 2020 and March 22nd, 2021.
