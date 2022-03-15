1967 Ford Mustang Flexes Massive Engine Upgrade, What Soaring Gas Prices

If you wanted a new Mustang back in 1967, the first engine you could choose was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower installed on T-code models.
With just 120 horsepower, this was the perfect choice for anyone who only wanted the car to go to the supermarket, as Ford offered a more economical drive mixed with the Mustang coolness.
The V8 lineup, however, included several options, starting with the 289 (4.7-liter) available with both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations. The C-code Mustang, therefore, produced 200 horsepower, whereas the A-code models developed 225 horsepower.
K-code Mustangs were fitted with the 289 HiPo rated at 271 horsepower, while those who wanted more performance could order an S-code model equipped with a 390 (6.4-liter) 4-barrel generating 320 horsepower in 1967 and 325 horsepower in 1968.
This 1967 Mustang was born with a 289 under the hood, but this engine is long gone, with the owner installing a 390 donated by a 1968 Mustang GT.
eBay seller classiccarhunter says the engine upgrade was performed many years ago, and while the engine runs, the carburetor needs to be rebuilt completely. This is because the vehicle has been stored for a long time, and this means some metalwork is required as well.
The floors, for example, must be replaced completely, while the interior looks rough, despite the new Recaro seats that have also been installed by a previous owner.
At first glance, this Mustang qualifies for a restomod project, though, on the other hand, the car doesn’t come cheap at all. The seller expects to get no more, no less than $47,500 for this Mustang, and despite the welcome upgrade under the hood, this is optimistic, to say the least.
The Make Offer button on eBay has also been enabled should someone else be interested in another deal. The vehicle is parked in Missouri if any potential buyer wants to see it in person.
