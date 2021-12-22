2021 and 2022 Ford F-150 Recalled for Potentially Damaged Driveshaft

Previously criticized for rusty undercarriage parts, the Ford F-150 pickup truck has been called back for a potential issue affecting a driveline component. As it happens, underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen over time, a condition that could fracture the driveshaft.
The Blue Oval’s safety boffins initiated an investigation into reports of inadequate underbody insulator adhesion on July 1st as per the federal watchdog. Warranty claims describe sagging insulators that make contact with the U-joint at the transfer case end of the pickup truck’s driveshaft.
Moving on to September 16th, that’s when Driveline Engineering informed the Ford Motor Company of seven reports alleging driveshaft damage. As of December 7th, there have been 27 reports of fractured driveshafts potentially related to the underbody insulators mentioned a little earlier.
The Blue Oval is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to this problem, but nevertheless, the Dearborn-based automaker has to recall 184,698 units of the half-ton pickup truck. Affected vehicles come in the guise of the four-wheel-drive Crew Cab with the 145-inch wheelbase, namely vehicles fitted with 302A and higher equipment groups. Made by North Carolina-based Lydall Thermal/Acoustical, the insulators carry four-part numbers.
Ford says the passenger-side insulator was removed from production on October 16th in favor of an under-carpet thermal patch. The driver-side insulator followed suit on November 19th. Dealers have already been informed of the issue, while customers will have to wait until February 4th at the latest to receive a safety recall notification via snail mail.
Service technicians have been instructed to have positive attachment features added to the underbody insulators. Authorized dealers will further inspect the driveshaft for damage and repair or replace it as required.
The affected population of vehicles was manufactured at the Dearborn and Kansas City assembly plants between January 10th, 2020 and November 20th, 2021. As the headline implies, certain vehicles are 2022 models.
