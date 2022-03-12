Lotus Elan: The Quintessential Lightweight Sports Car

Designed by Colin Chapman, the Lotus Mark I from 1948 paved the way for the open-top Seven that embodies the British automaker’s philosophy. Stupidly fun in the twisties though it may be, the road-legal clubman racer can hardly be considered a true automobile over a few reasons, chief among which is the lack of doors. Chapman, however, knew that his plucky company wouldn’t survive without a proper street-going car.