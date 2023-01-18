The latest and greatest M3 ever is available in three distinct flavors, with BMW planning to reveal the CS at the end of January 2023. Until then, the Competition xDrive such as the purple-painted sedan in the video below serves as the range-topping member of the G80 family.
What makes the aforementioned configuration the best of the bunch? As implied, the Competition-spec engine and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Despite its relatively high curb weight, the M3 Competition xDrive makes more power and torque at the crankshaft than advertised. The S58 twin-turbo sixer is connected to one of the best automatics in the business, and BMW’s launch control system is pretty damn good as well.
As opposed to 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm), this particular example of the breed makes approximately 800 metric ponies according to airline pilot Tseno Krastev. In other words, 789 horsepower.
One can also imagine how much of a torque boost we’re dealing with, but we sadly don’t have a definitive number to share. Pictured at ATO Aviootryad Varna in Bulgaria, the Bimmer is running an R44 titanium exhaust of the cat-back variety, an exhaust that removes the secondary cats, mid silencers, and gasoline particulate filters. A carbon intake from Eventuri also needs to be mentioned, along with a no-nonsense tune, a flex fuel kit, and E40 in the fuel tank. An impressive list, no mistake about it!
The white-painted Neunelfer, on the other hand, is a bit more… well… extreme. “Absolutely crazy” is the way Tseno described the 991.2-generation 911 Turbo S, which makes 888 wheel horsepower (900 ps). Indeed, that’s horsepower at the wheels rather than the boxer's crankshaft.
In terms of hardware, changes include an ESMotor 4.0L stroker kit for the 3.8-liter mill. ESMotor also provided the better-flowing intake manifold, whereas the factory-issue turbos were yanked out in favor of Xona Rotor XR6164s. This 991.2 also sounds noticeably more pleasant than the stock configuration thanks to an Inconel exhaust from the peeps at Kline Innovation.
The Porker’s dual-clutch transmission was understandably modified as well. Otherwise, it would fail from the sheer torque produced by that 4.0-liter sixer. New Zealand-based Dodson Motorsport is the company responsible for the upgraded clutch kit, although Tseno doesn’t specify which clutch kit.
Meth injection, a Syvecs S7 engine control unit, and map 3 out of 6 pretty much seal the deal. Similar to the M3 Competition xDrive, the 911 Turbo S is equipped with AWD. Do remember that we’re dealing with a weight difference of more than 200 kilograms (441 pounds) in the Neunelfer’s favor, so yeah, it’s pretty obvious who’s the faster car in the quarter mile.
9.45 seconds at 248 kilometers per hour (154 miles per hour) is tremendous. Remember the “I owe you a 10-second car” from The Fast and the Furious? That kind of tremendous. The more practical BMW settled for second with 10.28 seconds at 220 kilometers per hour (137 miles per hour) to its name. The G80 can't be considered a loser, though. Any compact executive sedan would like to be this fast, especially one that weighs this much.
As opposed to 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm), this particular example of the breed makes approximately 800 metric ponies according to airline pilot Tseno Krastev. In other words, 789 horsepower.
One can also imagine how much of a torque boost we’re dealing with, but we sadly don’t have a definitive number to share. Pictured at ATO Aviootryad Varna in Bulgaria, the Bimmer is running an R44 titanium exhaust of the cat-back variety, an exhaust that removes the secondary cats, mid silencers, and gasoline particulate filters. A carbon intake from Eventuri also needs to be mentioned, along with a no-nonsense tune, a flex fuel kit, and E40 in the fuel tank. An impressive list, no mistake about it!
The white-painted Neunelfer, on the other hand, is a bit more… well… extreme. “Absolutely crazy” is the way Tseno described the 991.2-generation 911 Turbo S, which makes 888 wheel horsepower (900 ps). Indeed, that’s horsepower at the wheels rather than the boxer's crankshaft.
In terms of hardware, changes include an ESMotor 4.0L stroker kit for the 3.8-liter mill. ESMotor also provided the better-flowing intake manifold, whereas the factory-issue turbos were yanked out in favor of Xona Rotor XR6164s. This 991.2 also sounds noticeably more pleasant than the stock configuration thanks to an Inconel exhaust from the peeps at Kline Innovation.
The Porker’s dual-clutch transmission was understandably modified as well. Otherwise, it would fail from the sheer torque produced by that 4.0-liter sixer. New Zealand-based Dodson Motorsport is the company responsible for the upgraded clutch kit, although Tseno doesn’t specify which clutch kit.
Meth injection, a Syvecs S7 engine control unit, and map 3 out of 6 pretty much seal the deal. Similar to the M3 Competition xDrive, the 911 Turbo S is equipped with AWD. Do remember that we’re dealing with a weight difference of more than 200 kilograms (441 pounds) in the Neunelfer’s favor, so yeah, it’s pretty obvious who’s the faster car in the quarter mile.
9.45 seconds at 248 kilometers per hour (154 miles per hour) is tremendous. Remember the “I owe you a 10-second car” from The Fast and the Furious? That kind of tremendous. The more practical BMW settled for second with 10.28 seconds at 220 kilometers per hour (137 miles per hour) to its name. The G80 can't be considered a loser, though. Any compact executive sedan would like to be this fast, especially one that weighs this much.