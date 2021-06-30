Purple Over Silver 1973 Chevy Caprice Donk Looks Surprisingly Stylish

I have no idea how the second-generation Chevrolet Caprice became so popular in the donk scene, but these early 1970s coupes look surprisingly fetching on big wheels, especially if they're finished in flashy colors. But here's a tasteful exception that sports a silver and purple combo.
I'm pretty sure Chevrolet had a silver hue on offer in 1973, but this Caprice appears to have been repainted. The coating used here is definitely brighter than usual, to the point where it almost matches the chrome on the massive, 26-inch wheels. It all depends on lighting, though.
In pure donk fashion, it's also fitted with a Tiarra grille up front. Not only that but the area that surrounds both the grille and the headlamps is also finished in chrome, matching the bumper below. It's a cool gimmick given the silver paint job, but it would probably look ridiculous combined with a different body color.
But things become even more interesting as you step away from the car. That's when the purple soft-top comes into play. Silver and purple might seem like an unusual combination, but looking at this car, I think it is, in fact, underrated. The chrome trim running across the sides is also finished in purple for a subdued contrast. We need more cars in this color combo!
The light purple theme continues inside the cabin, where everything but the chrome on the dashboard and the steering wheel is draped in leather colored in this bright hue. The darker purple on the dash is a bit of a turn-off, but it's only visible in certain lighting conditions.
To top it all off, the engine hiding under the Caprice's front hood sounds great too. There's no hint as to what motivates the full-size coupe, but it sounds like a naturally aspirated, big-block V8.
You can hear it idle at the 2:00-minute mark in the video below while being unloaded off a trailer. The latter is being pulled by a Ford F-250 with a lift-kit sporting a similar appearance. Finished in silver and riding on 30-inch chrome wheels, it carries purple accents on the front grille, side mirrors, and door handles—definitely, a cool pair to showcase at the local tuning show.
