2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Targets 340-Mile Driving Range in the U.S.

Arguably the most important electric vehicle launched by Hyundai thus far, the Ioniq 6 has been recently confirmed with a WLTP-estimated range of 614 kilometers, which converts to 382 miles on a full charge. This rating applies to the Long Range battery with 2WD and 18-inch tires. Over in the United States, where the EPA calls the shots, Hyundai is targeting 340 miles (547 kilometers) from the four-door electric sedan.
Presented in U.S. specification at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 needs 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. Based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform of the Ioniq 5, the South Korean streamliner could spell trouble for the popular Tesla Model 3.
“Ioniq 6 is well-positioned to compete in the EV segment for the millions of shoppers who are interested in transitioning to zero emissions transportation,” declared Jose Munoz, the big kahuna at Hyundai Motor North America. “It fits the image, efficiency, and sportiness that many owners desire. Ioniq 6 and its interior space, battery options, charging speed, and all-wheel drive capability will exceed customer expectations.”
Gifted with a 116-inch wheelbase compared to 118.1 inches for the Ioniq 5, this fellow also boasts an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.22. More than 700 parametric pixels are found in the headlamps, rear combination lamps, front lower sensors, air vent garnish, and center console. Parametric pixels are found in the rear wing-mounted stop lamp as well, delivering a head-turning light executing when the brakes are applied. The aero-sculpted wheels come in two sizes for the U.S. market, namely 18 and 20 inches.
Designed to support both 400- and 800-volt charging infrastructures, the Ioniq 6 can recoup 65 miles (105 kilometers) using a 350-kW charger for no fewer than five minutes. The 10.9-kW standard onboard charger can fully charge the battery in 7 hours and 10 minutes using Level 2 charging.
Offered in seven exterior colors, the Ioniq 6 will go on sale stateside in the spring of 2023. The rear-motor layout cranks out 225 horsepower and 258 pound-foot (350 Nm), whereas the dual-motor option levels up to 320 horsepower and 446 pound-foot (605 Nm). Both versions are connected to a 77.4-kWh battery which is shared with the Ioniq 5 five-door crossover.
